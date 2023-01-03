Alzheimer’s, do you know how to prevent it? Changing some daily habits can prove to be really effective, we reveal some small tricks to put into practice.

A lot of people are terrified of dealing with theAlzheimer with advancing age, especially if there have already been cases of this disorder, senile dementia and other similar pathologies in the family. However, not everyone knows that there are some simple tricks to put into practice to try to reduce the risk of contracting these pathologies linked to ageing.

Among the various things it turns out to be very important to adopt a correct lifestyle in addition to keeping physically, socially and mentally active. In Italy alone there are about one million people with dementia, especially Alzheimer’s, this disease usually begins to develop around the age of 65 and has a very strong genetic component.

With the AGYR tender, the Italian association for Alzheimer’s research (Airalzh) has financed some research projects related not only to the prevention of the disease but also to lifestyles. Over time, the understanding of the disease increases more and more, but to date there is still no cure. Talking about Alzheimer many wonder how to prevent it starting from your daily habits, continue reading the following paragraphs to find out more.

Alzheimer’s, here’s how to prevent it starting from daily habits

Since there is still no cure, medicines forAlzheimer they are primarily aimed at reducing certain behavioral disorders and slowing down cognitive decline. Each person’s potential for health or disease can be influenced by lifestyle, access to health services, genetics and environmental factors.

According to some studies, by 2050 worldwide 1 in 85 individuals will be affected by Alzheimer’s disease due to aging. For keep active socially, mentally and physically it is therefore very important to adopt a correct lifestyle. In daily habits it is essential to put into practice some simple measures to support longevity and reduce the risk of contracting diseases related to aging.

According to Professor Sandro Sorbi one correct lifestyle it begins at the table and continues in the actions of daily life. A few years ago another study analyzed the diets of over 2,000 individuals, comparing them with the incidence of the disease.

So when it comes to Alzheimer and how to prevent it the first thing you need to do is to follow a healthy and balanced diet as well as always keep active socially, physically and mentally. Among other things, it is therefore very useful to maintain social relationships, stimulate the mind to keep the brain active, for example by reading a book, playing checkers, doing a crossword puzzle and much more. To be avoided bad habits such as those of smoking and alcohol abuse. To do work the body just do some physical activity instead.