How to prevent, recognize and treat insect stings and bites (mosquitoes, bees, wasps, bedbugs, fleas, ticks)

Stings and bites from insects, such as mosquitoes, bees, wasps, bedbugs, fleas and even ticks, are commonplace in summer.

Mosquitoes are undoubtedly the biggest torment.

What happens when a mosquito bites us? The mosquito bite causes an itchy wheal due to the release of histamine in response to the saliva that the mosquito injects into us to prevent our blood from clotting as it feeds on it. Histamine in turn stimulates a local allergic reaction, with dilation of the capillaries of the dermis and the formation of a reddened and swollen area. The severity of the reaction depends a lot on individual sensitivity explains Stefano Veraldi, head of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca.

August 1, 2023 | 08:05

