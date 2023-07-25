How to prevent stroke with the right diet

Stroke can be fought at the table, through a balanced diet rich in certain beneficial foods.

Stroke is a serious disease that affects the brain. Although prompt intervention is essential for survival, in many cases, it is fatal. It is listed as the third most common cause of death among the population. The people most at risk are those between the ages of 55 and 70, however, in recent years, there has been an increase in the phenomenon even among the youngest.

It is caused by a rupture of a cerebral vessel or its sudden closure. The symptoms, related to the affected area, can be prevented with some precautions. The underlying reasons, in fact, are often linked to an incorrect lifestyle, characterized by an unbalanced diet, little physical exercise and smoking. In particular, considerable help comes from nutrition. There are foods that, thanks to their properties, have a positive impact on the body.

The fundamental foods in the fight against stroke: the 9 foods that cannot be missing

Stroke is a multifactorial disease. This means that there is no single trigger. Several causes can be traced, but a determinant lies in the diet. In fact, the importance of a balanced diet containing all the necessary nutrients is often underestimated.

In particular, there are some foods which, if consumed consistently, can effectively counteract the onset of the disease. Here are the main ones:

Carrots: they make an important contribution in the fight against blood clots. The ideal would be to eat them raw, in order to keep all their propertiesGreen tea: just one cup a day is enough to bring great benefits to the body. It is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols which play an important role in brain agingDark chocolate: unexpectedly, in addition to making snacks tastier, this food turns out to be an excellent ally against stroke. In fact, it contains substances called methylxanthines. Their main goal is to fight oxidative stress and increase blood flow to the brainAvena: in addition to lowering the level of cholesterol in the blood, it also provides a valuable supply of mineral saltsAvocado: it is rich in omega 3 and prevents the oxidation of brain cellsSalmon: it is one of the fish that contains the greatest amount of omega 3. Its consumption stimulates the nervous systemTomatoes: the lycopene present lowers blood pressure and reduces oxidative stressDried fruit: the magnesium and potassium inside them are essential for the proper functioning of the cognitive systemExtra virgin olive oil: it is very useful to counteract cerebral aging and to make neuron activity more lively