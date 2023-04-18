how to prevent the disease from becoming too painful – breaking latest news

It is said that Saint Anthony the Abbot, a hermit in the desert, resisted the insidious attacks of the devil, however suffering serious and painful burns. A similar suffering is that caused by the “Fire of St. Anthony”, popular name of’Herpes Zosterdisease caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus. In Italy it seems that the cases are on the rise, but there are no precise estimates or official registers that take into account, so it is not possible to say exactly. However, the effectiveness of the vaccine is certain, available free of charge for 65-year-olds and immunosuppressed people, especially useful for avoiding the worst consequences of the disease.

Symptoms: pain, itching and pustules "The Varicella Zoster Virus, after causing chickenpox, can remain hidden for years without giving any sign of its presence," he explains. John Rezza director general of health prevention at the Ministry of Health -. Especially after the age of 50, the virus can reawaken causing Herpes Zoster, a disease of viral origin characterized by ainflammation of the nerve ganglia which causes an intense sensation of burning pain (that's why they call it "fire"), itching and, after about a week, a skin erythema with vesicles containing liquid, similar to those of chicken pox". Usually the disturbances are localized in a very specific area (side, chest, bust, face are the most frequent locations) and what makes this disease particularly fearsome is its duration: especially in the elderly and more fragile people, the manifestations last several weeks andmost frequent complicationa very painful one post-herpetic neuralgiait can last even months.

The vaccine to avoid the heaviest consequences This is why Herpes Zoster is included in the National Plan for Vaccinations and the Ministry of Health has planned an awareness campaign to inform about the advantages of protection, especially after the age of 65. There are two different vaccines available, one providing a single injection and the other two. «The choice is made by the doctor on the basis to the characteristics of the single person – explains Rezza -. The vaccination is offered free of charge to those who turn 65, but several regions have already organized to offer it to all over-65s as well. Protection is strongly recommended above all to those who, having a weaker immune system, risk both suffering more intensely and for longer and developing complications (very rarely lethal), but very debilitating such as the long and tiring post -herpetica: i.e. the elderly and all immunocompromised people, such as those who have had a transplant or those affected by HIV, immune system diseases or tumors ».