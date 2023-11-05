How to properly buckle up children in the car

It starts with the child seat being installed too loosely or the child restraint straps being too loose or twisted. It often happens that the belt runs too close to the neck, which can have devastating consequences in the event of an impact.

But thick winter coats, fluffy anoraks and padded baby suits can also impair the effectiveness of the seat belt system in the car. In order to achieve their protective effect, belts and safety tables must fit as close to the body as possible. However, due to the thick layer of clothing in winter, this is often not possible and this results in so-called belt failure. The seatbelt tensioner, which has the task of pulling the seatbelt as tight as possible at the moment of an accident, also cannot fully fulfill its protective function. Valuable time passes until the body is caught by the belt.

This is particularly problematic with small children. Here the belt can also slip off the shoulder on the usually smooth surface of the suit and the child is then thrown forward or to the side without rolling. It goes without saying that this increases the risk of injury. Even a good child seat can only provide reliable protection if it is used correctly.

To ensure safety, thick winter jackets should be removed before the journey. Children in a child seat should be covered with a blanket or anorak. This is usually sufficient as thermal protection until the vehicle heater ensures a comfortable temperature in the car. For short journeys, the jacket can also be opened so that the child strap runs as directly as possible over the child’s body. In any case, the belt must fit well on the body and be taut – this is the only way to optimally protect all occupants.

