Balcony cleaning is necessary to keep your outdoor space as fresh as possible. While it doesn’t need to be cleaned as regularly as the interior, once a month is best to keep it in order. And if you’re wondering how to easily but properly clean the balcony railings, here’s everything you need to know about it.

How to clean the balcony railings easily and quickly

How to clean the balcony railings depends on the material. They are usually made of stainless steel, aluminium, glass or plastic and in this article we will show you how to properly clean each material.

Clean the stainless steel balcony railings

The stainless steel railings are becoming more and more popular for balconies in residential and commercial buildings. This is because they are easy to assemble, have a corrosion resistant finish and are not prone to cracking or flaking over time. However, they must be properly cared for to continue to look as beautiful as the first day.

Since stainless steel is fairly resistant to most industrial cleaners, ideally you should only use a mild detergent to wipe down your railings. It removes fingerprints and other stains without damaging the surface. You can spray the detergent on a cloth and wipe the railing with it.

Use a soft scrubbing brush to remove difficult stains. Scrub in one direction at a time to avoid cross scratches and wipe the handles with a soft cloth.

Although stainless steel is less corrosive than most other materials, it can still rust if it absorbs moisture and dust over time. To prevent moisture from getting into your railing, use a wax that prevents rusting.

Never clean the stainless steel railings with an abrasive. Doing this accidentally will wear away the railing’s coating, which can cause it to rust faster.

Clean glass railings properly

Glass balcony railings are incredibly popular these days because they look very sophisticated. They give the balcony an elegant look and make it appear larger than it actually is.

One of the most effective and inexpensive ways to clean water stains on your glass railing is with this homemade cleaner. And all you need is just a spray bottle, white vinegar and water. Fill the spray bottle with equal parts white vinegar and water. Shake the bottle to mix well, spray the mixture onto the glass and leave for a few minutes before wiping.

If you find that the balcony railings are covered in dirt and grime, we recommend a tougher recipe with home remedies. Mix 7 liters of warm water and 120 ml of washing-up liquid, rubbing alcohol or ammonia in a bucket. With this combination, the dirty glass railings can be cleaned quickly and efficiently.

Even if you clean your glass railings with the right products, sometimes streaks remain. They often occur when water residues remain on the surface when the glass dries. To prevent this, you can wipe the glass with a squeegee after cleaning.

Clean aluminum balcony railings

Because aluminum is inherently rust resistant and its powder coating provides an extra layer of protection, maintaining it is a lot easier than most people think. Cleaning an aluminum railing twice a year is usually sufficient if you don’t live near salt water or industrial areas.

To clean your aluminum balcony railing, use a soft sponge, mild soap and water. Make sure that the railing is then rinsed thoroughly with clear water to remove all soap residue.

Avoid anything that can scratch or gouge the surface, such as steel wool or a scouring pad. Be careful not to use solvents or harsh chemicals. If you wish to use anything other than soap and water, test the product on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it does not cause damage or discoloration.

Clean the plastic railings

The plastic balcony railing makes the house look attractive and gives it a timeless, traditional look. It’s incredibly durable. But the plastic railing only looks good if you clean it regularly.

First, remove surface dust, pollen, dirt and debris from your railing by gently sweeping it. Use water and dish soap to clean it, then gently scrub with a soft cloth dampened with soapy water. Don’t forget to rinse the railing with clean water after 15 minutes to ensure no residue is left. For even better results, we recommend using an orange cleaner.

To remove stubborn stains, mix a cup of vinegar with warm water and scrub with a sponge.