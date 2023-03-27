Spider plant is a popular, low-maintenance houseplant with glossy green leaves and small, white flowers. She loves a warm, humid environment and is perfect for bright rooms. In this article you can find out what spider plant care is required for the plant to thrive. Follow our tips for proper cultivation and you will enjoy the green beauty for a long time!

Choose the right location for the plant

The spider plant likes a moderately warm and bright environment. Direct sunlight can burn it by turning its leaves brown. But too little light is also bad for the plant, because its leaves become colorless. Bright, indirect light is best for peace lilies, ideally protected from cold drafts, so choose a spot away from doors and chimneys.

Which soil is suitable for spider plants?

Plant your spider plant in regular potting soil. A bit of compost would benefit the plant. But don’t give too much of it. The plants like well-drained soil that retains moisture. A good basis for them is a peat moss soil. The peat moss stores the water.

Spider plant care: water properly

Spider plants only need moderate watering, so don’t overwater your plant. Be sure to avoid waterlogging, otherwise the roots will rot. The root ball must also not dry out, which is also not good for your spider plant. From spring to autumn, add some liquid fertilizer to the irrigation water of your spider plant from time to time.

How to fertilize your plant

The spider plant gets along well with a sandy, humus-rich substrate and only needs to be fertilized if it was last repotted in fresh soil at least a year ago. Plants that get fresh soil every year don’t need to be fed at all. Fertilizer can be administered either via the irrigation water or as a long-term fertilizer via a fertilizer stick. The application of liquid fertilizer is only necessary in spring and summer – during the active growth phase – and only every four weeks.

How to repot spider plants?

Spider plants only need a larger pot if the old pot is well rooted and is slowly becoming too small for the root ball. However, you shouldn’t wait too long before repotting, because the spider plant grows in the same container over the years, and the strong roots can definitely break a ceramic pot. In addition, the roots can no longer be removed from the old pot without damaging them. The new pot just needs to be a little bigger.

Does the plant need pruning?

Spider plants usually do not need pruning. Depending on the variety, the slightly overhanging leaves can be between 20 and 40 cm long. If individual leaves wither or turn brown, you can easily pluck them off. Cut off dry leaf tips at an angle for a more natural look.

How can I get my spider plant to flower?

Plants will usually flower when they are happy in all aspects of their growing conditions. The first flowers usually form in spring and, under ideal conditions, will bloom all summer long. The flowers usually last 3 to 6 weeks and eventually turn green. In this case, cut off the flower at the base of the stem. To form buds, these plants need some, but not too much, fertilizer.

The propagation of the plant

Spider plants are very easy to propagate. The offshoots form all by themselves. The only requirement is a sufficiently large plant pot, a little fertilizer and enough water. Separate these offshoots from the mother plant once they have established roots, then you can plant the cuttings immediately.

If the vigorous spider plant gets too big over the years, the plant can be divided when repotting. Only older, large plants are suitable for sharing. How to proceed:

Take the plant out of the pot

Untangle (disentangle) roots. If possible, do not cut. Avoid major injuries to the roots

Plant both parts in fresh substrate and water lightly.

Which pests and diseases attack spider plants?

Occasionally spider plants are attacked by aphids, mealybugs, mealybugs or whiteflies. Rinse your spider plants with lukewarm water to remove most pests. Then spray the plant with nettle decoction or a weak soapy solution.

To protect other plants from the aphids, isolate the infested spider plant. You can also use lacewings, parasitic wasps or ladybirds for biological pest control.