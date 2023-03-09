Home Health How to protect the kidneys and why they are important for health: advice and tests to do
by admin
How to protect the kidneys and why they are important for health: advice and tests to do

Il March 9 is World Kidney Day.
In Italy, chronic kidney disease affects about 10% of the adult population (approx 4 million people), a percentage that rises to 50% in the presence of comorbidities such as diabetes, arterial hypertension, obesity and hypercholesterolemia. The disease presents itself without obvious symptoms, and for this reason it often remains undiagnosed for a long time, causing delays in accessing treatments and important repercussions on the state of health of those affected.
This year the theme of World Day Prepare for the unexpected by supporting vulnerable people. Focus also, for people with chronic kidney disease, on the importance of Dietetic-Nutritional Therapy, which is really a real therapy, elaborated on the actual needs of the patient.
There are 850 million sick people in the world, twice as many as those with diabetes and ten times as many those living with cancer.

On the occasion of World Day, the Ministry of Health activated the toll-free number 800.96.22.56.

