With the summer you want to expose yourself to the sun and get a tan. Although it feels good with a little more complexion, you need to be careful to expose yourself in the right way to the sun’s rays, which can be very harmful to the health of the skin. Here are the tips from the experts.

Expose yourself to the sun in summer it can have benefits, but it can also be risky if the correct precautions are not taken. There skin it is in fact very delicate and particularly sensitive ai UV raysIt is no coincidence that experts have always advised to wear protective cream even in winter.

With the rising temperatures and the arrival of August, the hottest of the summer season, it is good to remember how to protect the skin from the possible negative effects deriving from uncontrolled and not very conscious exposure.

A few days ago Rai News interviewed a specialist in dermatology and venereology of the Israelitico Hospital in Rome, precisely with the aim of advising readers how get a tan without inconvenient consequences.

“Sunbathing” in a conscious way: here’s how

Interviewed by Rai News, Manuela Carreradermatologist at the Israelitico Hospital in Rome, gave useful advice for to prevent the possible danni caused by incorrect exposure to UV rays.

In fact, if you do not pay attention, it could cause burns, rashes, but also episodes of photodamage. The latter is then the basis of the wrinkles profound that we try in many ways to “correct”. But what if action was taken to prevent them from appearing? Not only that, but the “too much sole”Can thicken epidermis and dermis.

To avoid the unpleasant inconvenience listed above, here are the tips that Manuela Carrera shared when called into question by Rai News:

The sun is good for our health but if you expose yourself too much and in the hottest hours of the day you expose yourself to numerous risks.

The dermatologist began Manuela Cerreracito then list the five “simple” but very useful tips that really could change for the better the way you take care of skin and, therefore, save it from possible damage, often the result of distraction and ignorance: