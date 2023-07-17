How to Protect Your Health from Listeriosis: A Guide for Those Who Eat Raw Foods

If you have a habit of eating these foods you should pay attention, here’s how you can protect your health.

Listeriosis is an infection caused by bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium can be present in various foods, including raw foods, and can cause serious health problems, especially in people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Always pay attention to how you prepare the food you eat – Ilovetrading.it

The disease can manifest itself with symptoms such as fever, body aches, nausea, and diarrhea, but in more serious cases, it can lead to complications such as meningitis or sepsis.

Raw Foods at Greater Risk of Listeriosis

Cold cuts and cured meats

Raw cold cuts and cured meats can pose a significant risk for listeriosis. Raw meat can be contaminated by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes during the manufacturing process or through contact with contaminated surfaces. It is essential to ensure that cold cuts and cured meats are produced from reliable sources and undergo rigorous quality control.

Raw cheeses

Some raw cheeses, such as gorgonzola and taleggio, may contain the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. These cheeses are often made with unpasteurized milk, which can be a source of contamination. To reduce the risk of listeriosis, it is advisable to consume hard cheeses or pasteurized cheeses.

Raw fish

Raw fish, such as sushi and sashimi, can be contaminated by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes if it has not been subjected to an adequate conservation process and preparation. It is vital to ensure that raw fish is sourced from reputable suppliers and stored properly at safe temperatures.

Food Hygiene: Correct Washing and Cooking

Washing Raw Foods – Proper washing of raw foods is essential to remove any contaminants, including Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Here are some guidelines for the safe washing of raw foods:

– Always wash your hands with warm soapy water before and after handling raw foods.

– Use potable water clean for washing raw foods.

– Rub gently the food under running water, removing any dirt or earth residues.

– Avoid using detergents or chemicals for washing raw foods, as they could leave harmful residues.

– Pay attention to hygiene and methods of preparation – Ilovetrading.it

Cooking Raw Foods

Proper cooking of raw foods is a fundamental step in ensuring food safety and to prevent listeriosis. Here are some guidelines for safe cooking of raw foods:

– Use clean tools and equipment during the preparation and cooking of raw foods.

– Make sure raw foods reach a safe internal temperature. For example, meat should be cooked until its center reaches at least 75°C.

– Avoid consuming foods raw or undercooked, especially if you are at risk of listeriosis.

– Store properly cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination with raw foods.

Recommended Practices for the Prevention of Listeriosis

In addition to properly washing and cooking raw foods, there are other practices which can contribute to the prevention of listeriosis. Here are some helpful tips:

– Maintain good personal hygiene by washing your hands regularly with warm water and soap.

– Use clean kitchen utensils and separate equipment for raw and cooked foods.

– Store food safely maintaining the recommended storage temperatures.

– Avoid consuming expired foods or damaged packages.

– Pay attention to food safety recommendations when eating out, especially in restaurants or street food stalls.

It is essential to be aware of raw foods at higher risk, such as cold cuts, raw cheeses, and raw fish, and to take precautions to minimize the risk of contamination. Always remember to consult a healthcare professional for more information specific to your individual case.