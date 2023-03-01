Bologna, 1 March 2023 – With tail blows winter is no joke: between low temperatures and respiratory diseases in circulation, we are constantly vulnerable, especially our respiratory system. How to reduce the risk of contracting unpleasant colds? The antioxidants they are essential to protect us from exposure to seasonal frost. And also from cellular ageingwhich never hurts.

Counteract oxidative stress

A good rule is to adopt healthy lifestyle habits, from eliminating smoking to avoiding smog as much as possible. One action that we can all really do is counteract the free radicals that are the basis of oxidative stress in cells. How to fight oxidative stress? One indicator of oxidative stress is the deficiency of glutathione, the main antioxidant of human cells. Glutathione production can be supported by antioxidant-rich micronutrients. Let’s see in which foods they hide most.

Antioxidants against aging

Antioxidants are broad-spectrum beneficial molecules. Their action stimulates the physiological trend of cellular functions so that this reverberates both on health (we get sick less) and on the skin (the cells are more florid).

Vitamin C

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C belongs to the water-soluble vitamins and is a powerful antioxidant. Being water soluble, vitamin C cannot be accumulated in the body and is therefore excreted in the urine, so it is useful to take it frequently. It is found in many plant foods, among which we remember the citrus fruits, kiwi, peppers and cabbage.

Selenium

Selenium is classified as a trace element and, although it is present in the body only in traces, it is necessary for various cellular processes. These include the antioxidant mechanisms exerted by selenoproteins. Selenium is found in the soil and is therefore absorbed by many plants. In particular, we find it in oats, Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, spinach, beans, but also in sardines.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E, or tocopherol, is one of the fat-soluble vitamins, therefore it dissolves in fat and is accumulated in the liver. It is a prominent antioxidant component. It is found mainly in foods dried fruit, oilseeds and their respective oils.

Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10 falls among the most powerful antioxidants. It is located in Whole grains, oily fish like tuna and salmon and organ meats such as the liver. Other rich foods are mackerel, sardines, soy, wheat germ, spinach.

lycopene

Lycopene is a well-known substance in the world of food supplements. It is a carotenoid with a strong antioxidant power. Among the foods that contain it in good quantities we find the tomato and watermelon.

Beta-carotene

Beta-carotene belongs to the larger group of carotenoids and is a precursor of vitamin A. This substance is present in various plant foods, such as squash, carrots, apricots, melons and sweet potatoes.

Resveratrol

This polyphenol can be obtained from certain foods, such as blueberries, red grapes and dark chocolate.

quercetin

Quercetin is a very widespread flavonoid in the plant world, it is found in commonly used foods such as i blueberries, capers, onions, apples. Quercetin fights free radicals by acting as a “scavenger”; it can bind heavy metals and promote their elimination from the body, and it can promote the expression of antioxidant enzymes.