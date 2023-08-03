How to protect yourself from summer flu

The nose runs, the throat scratches. These are not good conditions for spending the day at the lake, on a sun lounger or in the park.

Even in summer, many people fall ill with a flu-like infection. Although these do not occur as frequently as in the cold season. After all, it is rarely a serious illness – and with the right behavior, the risk of infection can be reduced.

The “summer flu” does not actually exist

Even though the term “summer flu” is often mentioned, this term is not medically correct. “Popularly, this means a flu infection that occurs in the summer months,” explains Arndt Möllers, a specialist in ear, nose and throat medicine from Münster in an interview with the German Press Agency. “However, this should not be confused with a real flu, the influenza.”

When people contract a flu-like infection, the symptoms are significantly milder than those of influenza: “The so-called summer flu often develops gradually with a cough, ear and throat pain and a runny nose, which subsides after a few days ‘ says Mollers. Nevertheless, it can often happen that the flu lasts for several days in summer and also causes fever.

In the case of a classic flu, such as occurs in autumn and winter, patients are usually suddenly ill with an immediate high fever, exhaustion, headache and body aches.

How long the infection lasts in summer varies.

“Most of the time you’re fit again after a week,” writes the German Society for General Medicine and Family Medicine. The greatest danger of infecting other people is just before the outbreak of the infection and in the first few days when the symptoms are noticeable.

This is how you can prevent yourself

If you want to prevent infection, doctors recommend a conscious and healthy lifestyle.

Households should refrain from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, get enough sleep and avoid stress. If it rains, you should get dry immediately. If the shoes have gotten wet, socks and shoes should be taken off immediately and the feet dried. Wet feet in combination with cool drafts can promote the outbreak of an infection.

As in winter, it is advisable to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and to avoid places where many people are in a small space if possible.

Better get on your bike and avoid buses and trains. Exercise in the fresh air also strengthens the immune system and thus prevents infections.

“When it comes to nutrition, it is important to drink a lot,” recommends the Association of Independent Alternative Practitioners. In addition, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables support the immune system.

What to do if you are sick in summer?

Anyone who has become infected despite all precautionary measures should first and foremost take it easy.

Just as with the prevention of summer flu, the same applies after the outbreak of the infection: drink a lot. And even if it’s tempting and refreshing at first: It shouldn’t be a drink that comes straight out of the fridge or has been cooled down with ice cubes.

“The body then has to bring the liquid in the stomach up to body temperature first,” says an expert from the Association of Independent Alternative Practitioners. “In doing so, it uses up energy that the immune system loses.”

Summer flu spreads more on airplanes

“Summer flu spreads just like influenza via a so-called droplet infection,” says Möllers.

The risk of infection also increases due to the conditions in aircraft: Here, many people are in a small space together, and it is often very cold due to air conditioning. The air is also dry, which leads to restricted blood flow to the mucous membranes.

All of these factors promote a cold – in the worst case, on the way to vacation.

