The West Nile virus has already led to death in Piedmont. How to defend yourself from the bite of this dangerous mosquito.

Il virus West Nile is claiming victims in Piedmont. After the first two certain cases, there is concern in Northern Italy. In fact, you can only get infected following a bite from an infected mosquito. For this reason, checks on donated blood were also carried out in the area. A 77-year-old died at the Schiavonia hospital, but it would not be the only case. In fact, an 83-year-old would have died from the Nile fever – another name by which the disease is known – at the Piove del Sacco hospital. The same hospital had registered the death of an 88-year-old two days earlier. The alert went off on 7 July and it is important to know what to do to avoid further complications.

West Nile virus, how to defend yourself from the new health threat. What is happening

First of all, it is important to know that the virus West Nile it is carried only by infected mosquitoes and some people may be healthy carriers. It means that the mosquitoes have stung them, but they have had no symptoms. The virus moved to Northern Italy as a result of climate change. The higher temperatures, in fact, allowed the spread of these insects, with a form of contagion very similar to Zika in Brazil. How to defend yourself?

These animals find fertile ground for water. This means that the pipes and all the places where there would be stagnant water must be checked. In addition to this, it is important to know how to defend the skin. To do this, the mosquito nets they repellent sprays. In addition, periodic pest control must be carried out to protect the home and workplaces. The municipalities have also organized themselves in this sense, arranging for land reclamation.

Try to avoid wearing black or neon colored clothing as well. The color immediately attracts insects. Try to stay away from swamps and stagnant water in general, although, in a drought like this, it can seem more difficult. These insects strike mainly at night, but it is not uncommon to be bitten by day. If you feel a high fever, run for the doctor.