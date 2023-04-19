How to protect yourself from tick bites

Health Knowledge Foundation

With the warm season, ticks become more active again. The stings of the arachnids are not only unpleasant, in some cases they can also transmit pathogens for diseases such as Lyme disease or tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). On its health portal, the Health Knowledge Foundation provides information on how to protect yourself against the little bloodsuckers, what risk areas there are currently for TBE and when you should go to the doctor after a tick bite.

With the spring days, many people are increasingly drawn back into the great outdoors. But be careful: There you can also find ticks that have already woken up. The little bloodsuckers become active from around eight degrees Celsius. They can transmit diseases with their sting. The most common diseases caused by ticks include Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). Borreliosis is also called Lyme borreliosis or Lyme disease and is caused by Borrelia bacteria. It can affect various organ systems. Most commonly, however, the skin, the nervous system or the joints are affected. TBE is an inflammation of the brain and meninges caused by viruses. In the case of an illness, flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches can occur, which is why those affected often assume they have a cold. In most cases, the symptoms go away on their own after a few days. In very rare cases, inflammation of the brain and meninges occurs after about a week. Fever, nausea and failures of the nervous system can then occur.

The number of TBE risk areas in Germany is increasing

In Germany, there is a risk of TBE infection, especially in the southern federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, but also in south-eastern Thuringia, in southern Hesse, in Saxony and since last year also in south-eastern Brandenburg on the border with Berlin. In January 2023, three new risk areas were added with the districts of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, Fürstenfeldbruck and the urban district of Munich. A total of 178 districts are indicated as TBE risk areas.

A current map with all TBE risk areas can be downloaded from the health portal of the Health Knowledge Foundation.

This is the best way to protect yourself against tick bites

The best strategy is not to let the little bloodsuckers come into contact with your own skin in the first place. The animals see badly, move slowly and look for a free, soft area of ​​skin on the body to bite. They are often in the grass or bushes – about at knee height. If you wear long pants, sturdy shoes and long-sleeved tops, you are well protected. Even if you move mainly on paved paths, the risk of contact decreases. Anyone who has been out in nature should search the body for the small, dark animals. In particular, the ears, hairline, neck, armpits, crook of the elbow, navel, genital area or the back of the knee should be examined. The animals like to nest here. If a tick has bitten, it should be pulled out with suitable tools. The faster you remove the tick, the lower the risk of infection with a pathogen. Insect repellents can also protect against ticks: the active ingredients in these tick sprays irritate the ticks’ sensory perceptions so that they cannot bite.

Remove ticks: Here’s how to do it right

A tick should be removed promptly and, if possible, with the appropriate tools. You can find out how this works and what you have to consider when doing so on the health portal of the Health Knowledge Foundation:

When should you see a doctor about a tick bite?

In the case of a tick bite, the bite site should be observed for a few weeks after the tick has been removed. If a ring-shaped redness of the skin appears, it is necessary to consult a doctor. The same applies if flu-like symptoms such as fever, exhaustion, malaise, headaches or body aches develop seven to 14 days after a tick bite.

How well does a vaccination protect?

So far there is only a vaccination against the causative agent of TBE, not against Lyme disease. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends this for residents and visitors to risk areas who spend a lot of time outdoors and are therefore at increased risk. On the other hand, also for people who are endangered by their job in the risk areas, such as forest workers or laboratory staff. Three vaccinations at certain intervals are necessary for full vaccination protection. According to the RKI, 99 percent of those vaccinated are then completely protected. This lasts for at least three years. A refresher is recommended after three to five years.

Further information on the topic of tick bites, how you can protect yourself and the current map with the TBE risk areas for download is available on the health portal of the Health Knowledge Foundation:

