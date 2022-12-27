To reactivate the metabolism after Christmas it is important to adjust our daily habits to find a new physical shape and feel better. Eating well is essential, here is a scheme you can follow for intestinal detox.

However, let us remember that you don’t get fat from Christmas to New Year’s, but from New Year’s to Christmas, as the most intransigent nutritionists very often recite. So don’t worry if you raise your glass one more time or do an encore or slipper with that wonderful lasagna on the table or the artisanal panettone.

Once the obligatory recurrences are over, you can fix it changing some of your daily habits to get back in shape in serenity and without too many problems. Enjoy the holidays, we’ll take care of the scale later!

Here’s what to fix at the table once the holiday season is over, let’s see an example of a detox menu right away.

January diet, what should never be missing from the daily menu

First of all, don’t stop doing physical activity, if instead you interrupted it for the holiday break, start moving again. It’s enough just too 30 minutes a day of brisk walking 3 times a week or take the bike where possible to run errands near home.

Don’t forget to hydrate yourself to regenerate cells and tissues that have been put to the test during the summer by the sun, salt air or poor personal care (scrubs, masks, deep hydration with creams and tonics).

Always drink 2 liters of water a day, perhaps even in the form of herbal teas and more pleasant hot decoctions now that the heat is less intense. Also there fresh fruit and vegetables they must always be included in the daily diet to provide all the vitamins necessary for this early change of season.

Here is one example of a daily menu to follow for three detox daysour trusted nutritionist Doctor Scopelliti also comes to meet us:

Breakfast : 2 scrambled eggs, 1 slice of toast and 1 kiwi

30 g of dried fruit and green tea tea

50 g basmati rice, 180 g zucchini and 110 g seared squid

1 Greek yogurt with berries and 1 teaspoon of almond butter

2 peppers stuffed with meat (150 g) and 2 American baked potatoes.

Always better however, consult a nutritionist before starting a do-it-yourself diet that could harm your health, especially if you suffer from congenital pathologies. Based on specific exams, he’ll give us all the tips we need to eat better!