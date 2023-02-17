Home Health How to raise a low metabolism with Cook nutrition
How to raise a low metabolism with Cook nutrition

How to raise a low metabolism with Cook nutrition

When it comes to health, weight, diet and nutrition in general, a word that almost always comes up metabolism. It is usually talked about by calling it slow or fast (even if it should be said low or high), considering the fast/high one the best. Metabolism is a process by which our body converts what we eat and drink into energy. Energy that we need not only to move, but also to guarantee the energy expenditure necessary for all vital metabolic functions (basal metabolic rate) such as respiration, blood circulation or cell repair. We always burn energy, even when we sleep explains on the website of Humanitas the Dr. Michela Rota, nutritionist at the Humanitas Medical Care Domodossola clinic in Milan. To the basal metabolic rate we must add energy metabolism, determined by the movement and physical activity we perform every day, and by food-induced thermogenesis. This represents a lower energy consumption than that of the basal metabolic rate, unless the sporting activity increases, continues the nutritionist biologist.

Metabolism and nutrition

In addition to one Proper nutrition – as regards both the quantity and the quality and the frequency of meals, as we will see shortly – physical activity is essential for making a metabolism higher. Only the synergy between movement and proper nutrition will guarantee a high metabolism and optimal health. As far as physical activity is concerned, some factors must be taken into account, such as for example the type of activity, the times at which it is carried out and how much time is dedicated to it, as well as parameters such as the gender and body size of the person performing it. Finally it should be noted that each of us is characterized by a different metabolismdetermined by several factors. However, it can change over time, depending on activity and body composition explains the Humanitas nutrition specialist.

