Stopped metabolism: what it is, and how to reactivate it

Restrictive diets, options sold as miraculous, excessive training routines… In addition to not being the best choices for health, they can also become counterproductive when trying to lose weight. If you’ve noticed that no matter how hard you try, your weight doesn’t go down or keeps going up, you may be suffering from metabolic stiffness or what is commonly referred to as a “stuck (or broken) metabolism.” The good news? There is a solution.

“This colloquial definition, also known as ‘slow metabolism‘ refers to difficulty reaching a certain body weight goal,” explains the dietitian-nutritionist Rocio Maraver. In this sense, the nutritionist Cristina Barrous points out that “metabolism is like another organ in our body, a system that connects the organism with the energy it needs. For this reason, if we don’t take care of it, it can deteriorate and sometimes stop working”. When we say that the metabolism is broken, or blocked, we really mean that “our body has forgotten how to use the energy we provide itand that, particularly after the restrictive diets, he learned to function with much less energy”.

Interrupted metabolism, the causes

The main (although not the only) reason for metabolic rigidity is represented by very restrictive or very low-calorie diets. “When you put your body through withdrawal, it will learn to run on less energy. That’s why it’s important to follow healthy habits instead of limiting your diet”, says Cristina Barrous. Other – very common – bad practices that can be directly connected are: “excessive physical exercise (especially in conjunction with a very low-calorie diet), the chronic stress, poor sleep at night, a reduction in the portions of food we eat, or the elimination of food groups from our diet,” Maraver points out. Barrous adds that even eating too many meals a day is not a good ideabecause “it means that our body always uses what it has just eaten as a source of energy and never what it has stored. And since we tend to eat more than we need, we store it all the time, but we never consume it.

The problem of restrictive diets

“As a general rule, the common attribute of all diets is the restriction of calories (restricted calorie diet) and although the first few months this helps to lose fat, later on the body develops its metabolic adaptations and, after a while there are no changes in body composition,” reveals Rocío Maraver. According to this logic, therefore, following a very low-calorie or highly restrictive diet ends up being counterproductive, for weight loss and for one’s mental health. As the nutritionist explains, “the hormonal changes that our body makes to adapt to this situation have an effect on the cortisol hormone; with a very low-calorie diet and lots of exercise the body raises cortisol levels and keeps them high for a long time (chronic stress). This, over time, has various effects on the body: sleep problems, increased muscle breakdown, inhibition of fat loss, facilitation of fat accumulation in the abdominal area due to resistance to insulin produced by cortisol.

What are the signs of a metabolic breakdown?

The first clue is the lack of results in losing weight when we embark on a diet or sports activity, but there are other symptoms that indicate that there is a problem. Cristina Barrous lists the most common:

Feel regularly one lack of energy especially in the morning, and the feeling of having to eat to recover it.

regularly one especially in the morning, and the feeling of having to eat to recover it. The feeling of having to assume carbohydrates as the only possible energy source.

as the only possible energy source. Sense of drowsiness after eating.

after eating. To be in overweight of obesity.

of obesity. Concentration problems the lethargy.

Are there “guilty” foods?

“More than the food itself, the dietary factors that can affect a metabolism in crisis are an inadequate caloric intake during the day, the intake of very small portions of food, the cutting of food groups, and an unsatisfying diet. ..”, clarifies Rocío Maraver. Nonetheless, there are some foods – the usual suspects – that don’t help the cause at all: “I simple carbohydrates (sugars, syrups, honey and all refined grains) throw the metabolism into a tailspin. Furthermore, i trans fats and ultra-processed foods they will significantly increase our desire to eat and make us addicted to these unhealthy foods, with a consequent stiffening of the metabolism,” says Cristina Barrous.

So, is it possible to “fix” a broken metabolism?

Although we commonly speak of blocked or broken metabolism, this does not mean that it is definitively compromised (and therefore not solvable), but only that it has slowed down. “Although many think it is a point of no return or will last a lifetime, in reality it is not, and there are many changes we can implement to get out of this state“”, says Rocío Maraver. However, it must be kept in mind that the process varies from person to person, it depends a lot on the physical and mental conditions and lifestyle. By touching a few fundamental keys (in addition to nutrition, rest, stress and, of course, physical activity), we can make great strides forward. For women, explains Cristina Barrous, it is particularly recommended to intervene before reaching menopause.

Some dietary changes

As we always advise when you want to see real change – and most importantly, without putting your health at risk – the first step should be to undergo to a nutritional consultation to have personalized guidelines adapted to each case. Having said that, Rocío Maraver supplies us some highly advisable general guidelines: