how to receive (free) treatment at home – breaking latest news

by Chiara Daina

If the person has health conditions that do not allow him to move from home, the figure the family can turn to is the general practitioner

Aging brings with it a series of health problems, more or less serious, and an increase in disabilities with a possible loss of autonomy. How, then, do you guarantee care for a non-self-sufficient or particularly fragile elderly relative who is unable to move from home? The figure from whom the family can ask for help is the patient’s general practitioner.

If the bedridden person, who cannot be transported to the clinic by car, lives alone in a house with architectural barriers and has difficulty moving around, or easily enters into a state of confusion and disorientation outside of his environment or due to low immune defenses, he cannot be exposed to contact with the outside world, the attending physician schedules home visits on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis, based on need – explains Luigi Maria Bracchitta, family doctor in Milan -. The home visit can be brought forward for an emergency, such as sudden swelling in the legs, thus avoiding unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

The controls

The family doctor at home has the task of checking the vital parameters, the effectiveness of the therapy, any side effects, evaluating the deprescription of medicines that are no longer necessary, correcting the lifestyle, diet, verifying the loss of muscle tissue, which causes weakness and slowdown in movement, and the conditions of the domestic space, suggesting the elimination of carpets and objects to avoid the risk of falling. We can also do video consultations with the specific specialist Jacopo Demurtas, family doctor in Capalbio. Candidate patients may be suffering from: advanced heart failure, respiratory failure, severe arthropathy of the lower limbs, cerebropathy, brain damage, paraplegia, tetraplegia. Even those who suffer from dyspnea and cannot make any effort due to severe heart failure are visited at home, adds Demurtas.

Nursing

If the person needs the assistance of a nurse, to treat surgical wounds, ulcers, bedsores, for blood tests and IV drips, to change the catheter, the general practitioner may request the ASL to activate the Adi, that is, integrated home care of I, II and III levels of intensity, in relation to the patient’s criticality and the frequency of access, through a specific module. The Adi is a health service, free for all, which lasts for the necessary time (a week, a month or years) and which involves the intervention of several operators: in addition to a general practitioner and nurse, also a physiotherapist, pathology specialists (through the doctor’s prescription), palliative care team and OSS (health and social worker), if the person is no longer able to look after personal hygiene, dress and prepare meals. But social assistance from the OSS depends on the resources of the ASL and can be very limited.

Municipality home care service

If continuous support is needed, the family can turn to SAD, the Municipality’s home care service, which makes the OSS available by the hour (here the citizen contributes to the expense based on the ISEE). All things considered, however, SAD today is unable to satisfy all needs and is absent in the smaller and more disadvantaged municipalities. Furthermore, in just 40% of municipal areas, Istat estimates based on 2020 data, integrated with health care. It means, in these cases, that the ASL collaborates with social services to offer assistance to the patient. Thanks to the new territorial healthcare reform, social and healthcare integration will have to become the rule everywhere. The general practitioner can also prescribe diapers and aids (mattresses and anti-decubitus cushions, standard wheelchair, bed with side rails, walker, lift) to the non-self-sufficient elderly person at the expense of the NHS.

Home care to be strengthened

Taking care of 10% of the over 65 population by 2026, with the strengthening of home care (Adi): one of the objectives to be achieved with the funds allocated to the health mission of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). Some Regions, such as Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Tuscany, have already reached this quota. The Budget Law for 2021 also provides that all public and private organizations authorized for the provision of home care are accredited by the Region, going beyond the logic of the contract. The accreditation system should have been activated by August 2022. To date, however, it is only operational in Lombardy and Lazio. Their residents who need home care can choose from a list of approved organizations that meet the requirements. Emilia Romagna and Sicily are proceeding with contracting the institutions, while in the other Regions the path is still being defined explains Giuseppe Milanese, president of Confcooperative sanit.

Single access points and individualized designs

Another reform envisaged by the Pnrr is that on the system of interventions in favor of non-self-sufficient elderly people (Law 33, 23/3/2023). To make it operational, implementing decrees will be needed, which are not yet ready. The main points are: the carrying out, in a single location, at the single access points (Pua), of a multidimensional assessment aimed at defining the individualized care project (Pai), which will indicate all the necessary health, social and welfare services for the elderly person; the promotion of new forms of supportive cohabitation between the elderly and between generations; the integration of home health care with social care; identification and monitoring of Leps, the essential levels of social benefits to be guaranteed throughout the country; the establishment of a national system for the non-self-sufficient elderly population and of an inter-ministerial committee for policies in favor of the elderly.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. simply click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

