Journalist passionate about fact checking, crime and pizza. Tobacco and caffeine addict, since 2016 he has been collaborating with Bufale.net and since 2018 he has been working for Optimagazine in the music section. Devourer of investigative books, records and carbohydrates, he fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.











1











The new variants Covid are among us, and from Omicron 5 as many variants were born – or sub-categories, as you want to call them, otherwise “ribs” as defined by ‘Republic’ – which take the name of Cerberus e Gryphon. Both are capable of circumventing the immune shield guaranteed by vaccines. Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of the new variants.

New Covid variants, the advance of Cerberus and Gryphon

The recurring question for three years, or since the virus SARS-CoV-2 has entered our lives, is: “Covid it will be?”.

With winter approaching, it is very easy to confuse the symptoms of seasonal flu with those of Covid-19especially since vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and stemmed the severe symptoms of the disease.

Photo source: iSTOCK

Covid, beware of the symptoms of the Cerberus and Gryphon variants. Here’s how to recognize them

Cerberus and Gryphon certainly don’t have the primacy of infections recorded with Omicron 5, but to recognize them it is necessary to grasp the nuances.

Per BQ.1known as Cerberus, an incidence of 30,7%about a third of the samples sequenced. In the United States Cerberus is already responsible for half of the infections. Meanwhile the advance of XBBknown to us as a Gryphon, with a 3,30%.

The recommendations of the ISS and WHO

The Istituto Superiore della Sanità (ISS) warns about these two variants and recommends to monitor the symptoms as they present “with greater transmissibility and/or with mutations related to a potential evasion of the immune response“.

Gryphon – specifies the World Health Organization (WHO) – is instead indicated as “the most immunoevasiva never seen”.

How to recognize the symptoms of the new Covid variants, speaks Pregliasco

Speaking of the symptoms of the new Cerberus and Gryphon variants, the medical director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan spoke Fabrizio Pregliasco.

Maybe it can interest you Covid, new leap in hospitalizations: the situation in ordinary wards and intensive care Hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus, new leap in the last week: the Fiaso report

Pregliasco focuses above all on Cerberus, which “we are starting to get to know better”. Cerberus manifests itself above all “in the upper respiratory tract” with flu-like symptoms such as cold, hacking cough (ie the dry, insistent and most annoying one) e sore throat.

Above all, Pregliasco invites caution with body temperature and advises monitoring “even one fever not high, below 38 degrees”, and in this case it is necessary to undergo the swab.

Finally, on these new variants, Pregliasco reminds us that it is not a simple one cold, even if some patients show symptoms: “Unlike in the past, they now cause almost no loss of taste and smell, dizziness and earache. In essence, they attack the upper respiratory tract more. Because of this they can be confused with other viral forms and induce to postpone. Wrong thing because the Covid infection must be diagnosed ”.

New variants coming?

Not only Omicron 5 with Cerberus and Gryphon. A projection is necessary, and the head of the Molecular Epidemiology Research Unit of the Bio-medical campus University of Rome intervened on this aspect Massimo Ciccozzi.

In the columns of ‘Repubblica’, Ciccozzi reported: “Cerberus, as we have highlighted in a study, is less contagious of Omicron 5, which is considered the most contagious in history” and for this reason it is said to be “optimistic”, but this should not make us let our guard down.

“Covid is adapting more and more to us” but “we cannot predict if a variant will arrive that will displace us and become worse of Omicron: that’s why we have to be ready”.



<br />

