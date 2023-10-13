How to recognize the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Loss of short-term memory, organizational difficulties, disorientation: these are some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, which, especially in the initial stages, can be mistaken for the normal signs of aging, not linked to specific pathologies. So let’s see what the experts suggest to distinguish them, in order to understand when it is appropriate to undergo a specialist visit. Also because a timely diagnosis can make the difference in being able to counteract the progression of the disease for as long as possible.

How many people does it affect

According to the WHOcurrently more than 55 million people in the world live with some form of dementia, of which Alzheimer’s is the most common form, accounting for 60-70% of cases. As for Italy, the most recent estimates speak of over one million two hundred thousand total cases (400 thousand men and almost 900 thousand women). It also seems that there is a general trend towards an increase in Alzheimer’s cases: the prevalence (i.e. the percentage of people with the pathology) was 2.12% in 2018 and it is estimated that it will double by 2050.

Cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes among the risk factors

The causes, we read in the Alzheimer Europe report, are linked above all to the progressive increase in the average age, in particular with regard to the number of people aged 70 or over. “The point is that we have a progressively aging population, consequently the numbers are increasing overall, but the disease is actually decreasing,” he explains to Salute Alessandro Padovani, director of the Neurological Clinic at the Spedali Civili of Brescia and one of the founding members of Airalzh Onlus (Italian Alzheimer’s Research Association). This, explains the expert, also thanks to a more detailed control than today we know are the risk factors for the onset of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. Among these, in addition to age and cases of dementia in the family, there are also hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and diabetes. “Keeping them under control – continues Padovani – can contribute to slowing down the disease. For example, there is data demonstrating that anti-diabetics and anti-hypertensives can in themselves have a slowing action in Alzheimer’s disease and also in other dementias.”

What are the first signs?

In most cases, several years before receiving the diagnosis, Alzheimer’s patients begin to complain of memory problems of various types: these are actually disorders of attention and learning new information. Another clue may be the loss of the ability to multitask, that is, to devote one’s attention to different stimuli at the same time. “In most cases – continues the expert – these disorders are taken for forgetfulness or slips, but after the age of 65, especially in a person who has never had these episodes previously, these are signs that deserve at least to be followed, and then possibly evaluated”. On the other hand, these are signals that could also be linked to alterations in the emotional state, due for example to anxiety disorders or depressive disorders, which are not uncommon in the elderly: “The neurologist and the geriatrician are the most suitable specialists for evaluate whether the disorders are linked to a pathological phenomenon or to a contextual problem (for example bereavement). When the disorder is such that it interferes with the normal activities that person carries out, from going shopping to watching TV, then a neurological or geriatric evaluation is necessary.”

Difficulty remembering recent events

Much less frequent are the onset of the disease characterized by difficulty finding words, or even expressing oneself correctly, orienting oneself in the environment or recognizing people and objects. “These cases occur more frequently in people in whom the onset of the disease is pre-senile (before the age of 65). The classic forms, on the other hand, are those in which the patient forgets something that happened in the previous days or weeks, but does not forget what he did a few years ago”, concludes Padovani.