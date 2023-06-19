how to recognize the signs of excessive training – breaking latest news

by Anna Fregonara

Years of intense training, endurance and competitions can help increase the development of atrial fibrillation, especially in men

Even if something is good for you, taking too much of it always becomes counterproductive. It happens, for example, with an excess of vitamins or minerals at the table. And it happens with sport. Let it be clear, physical activity is essential for our well-being, but what makes the difference is its intensity. A group of researchers, it reads on Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine

, investigated the health of nearly a thousand runners, cyclists and triathletes; it has been seen how years of intense training, endurance and competitions can contribute to an increase in the development of atrial fibrillation, especially in men, compared to the general population. the most common cardiac arrhythmia that leads the heart to go out of speed, to have an irregular beat due to the loss of contractile efficiency of the atria. The researchers used an international online survey of agonists, whose mean age was 52 years and 84% were male; the authors note that veteran endurance athletes who develop fibrillation may have an increased risk of stroke.

Sport like a drug: it must be dosed

This research confirms that grueling sessions of physical activity conducted at high intensity, especially if practiced at an older age, can cause more harm than good, but it does not suggest not moving anymore – begins Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in sports medicine and Cardiology, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation —. Intense and prolonged movement can promote inflammation, mechanical and metabolic stress with oxygen oxidation products, the so-called free radicals, which are the cause of premature aging, tissue wear and tear and the onset of numerous pathologies. On the contrary, regular non-maximal physical activity improves the effectiveness of the immune system and the feeling of well-being, the efficiency of all the organs and systems of our body, slowing down the aging process. Exercise is like a very powerful drug: if taken adequately it’s good for you, but if you overdo it it can have harmful side effects. Can anyone with fibrillation train? Slow-paced activities such as walking or cycling can be practiced with the favorable opinion of the cardiologist or sports doctor. Physical activity can, in fact, reduce the frequency and severity of fibrillation episodes, lower blood pressure and heart rate at rest.

The signs of when you exercise too much

The body warns us when we are overdoing it. Overtraining syndrome occurs when the training stress accumulated by an athlete exceeds his ability to recover – continues Beltrami -. The main symptoms are decreased performance, higher than normal heart rate or palpitations, persistent tiredness even after rest, difficulty sleeping or irregular sleep, persistent muscle soreness, mood changes, anxiety, increased susceptibility to colds.

What happens when we train

Physical activity changes the heart, usually for the better. During exercise, our body and in particular the muscles require more oxygen than at rest – says Roberto Pedretti, director of the Cardiovascular department at the IRCSS MultiMedica -. As a result, the respiratory rate increases to import more oxygen from the outside, and the heart distributes it throughout the body, pumping more blood to the organs. To achieve this, raise both your heart rate and your contraction strength. Over time, this effort strengthens the heart, just like it does other muscles. In fact, in significantly trained people – continues the cardiologist -, the habit of exercise induces a structural remodeling known as “athlete’s heart”. Furthermore, the neurovegetative cardiovascular system that regulates the heart rate is also functionally remodeled and the heart rate values ​​decrease (bradycardia) both at rest and with effort, at the same level of exercise. These modifications improve the efficiency of the cardiovascular system and contribute to the favorable effects that physical activity and sport have on our physical and mental health.

How do you get to the diagnosis of fibrillation

Diagnosis is based on the recording of the arrhythmia on the electrocardiogram. The arrhythmia can be permanently present (permanent form) or stop spontaneously (paroxysmal form) or following treatment (persistent form) with antiarrhythmic drugs or with electrical cardioversion – continues Pedretti -. In some patients it can cause serious symptoms. However, it often does not show any signs. Not having any does not make the problem less important, since the risk of stroke is independent of the presence of symptoms and the form of the arrhythmia. In the absence of alarm bells, but in the case of perception of an irregular pulse or indications from wearable devices, such as smartwatches, or automatic blood pressure monitors, it is advisable to contact your doctor. This is even more important in subjects aged 65 and over with one or more cardiovascular and stroke risk factors: arterial hypertension, overweight and obesity, cigarette smoking, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, presence of a cardiovascular disease.

Because the risk of stroke is growing

Atrial fibrillation causes two main problems. The first linked to the high heart rate and the consequent reduction of the contractile efficiency of the heart; if some patients remain completely asymptomatic during atrial fibrillation, others complain of symptoms of a different nature such as palpitations, chest pain, dyspnoea (shortness of breath), fatigue up to loss of consciousness and heart failure – adds the expert -. The second problem is represented by the increased risk of cerebral stroke, linked to the loss of contractility of the atria following the arrhythmia which causes blood stasis. This can cause a possible formation of clots (thrombi) from which fragments (emboli) can detach and can reach the cerebral circulation, determining the form of stroke called “cardioembolic”. Cardioembolic stroke related to atrial fibrillation is responsible for about 20-30% of all ischemic strokes and about 10% of so-called “cryptogenic” strokes, ie without an obvious cause after the diagnostic process. Being an epidemiologically very important event, the prevention of cardioembolic stroke from atrial fibrillation is a fundamental topic both at an individual and public health level. The risk of stroke is not equal in all patients with atrial fibrillation. In some, in fact, it is not very different from that of the general population, in others it is significantly higher – underlines Pedretti -. A score is used to measure it, also used by the researchers of the aforementioned study, which takes into consideration the presence of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, history of previous stroke, known vascular pathology, age and gender . On the basis of the values ​​of this score, clinicians can prescribe a treatment with anticoagulant drugs that is very effective in preventing cardioembolic stroke”.

Data: 120,000 new cases per year

The prevalence of atrial fibrillation of 2-4%, tends to occur more in men and its occurrence increases with increasing age. This is a real “epidemic”: at the age of 55, in the European population the risk of developing atrial fibrillation in life affects one in three people. As for Italy, it affects one million people with 120 thousand new cases every year – concludes the cardiologist -. The epidemiological importance and its impact on health have generated debate regarding the most appropriate control strategies. It is possible to develop opportunistic screening strategies, therefore when the opportunity arises such as during a medical visit or blood pressure measurement in a pharmacy, or systematic screening following the indications of the guidelines; predict that follow-up can be conducted in individuals over a certain age (usually 65 years) or with other stroke risk factors, using a 30-second electrocardiogram recording repeated a second time over 2 weeks . Smartwatches and smartphones can also be used for this purpose.

