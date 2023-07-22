how to recognize the symptoms to prevent blindness

Il glaucoma it is a serious and progressive eye disease that can lead to blindness if not treated promptly. It affects millions of people around the world, and the main problem is that it is often asymptomatic in the early stages. However, recognizing the symptoms of glaucoma is essential for early diagnosis and timely initiation of appropriate treatment.

What is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is an eye disease characterized by damage to the optic nerve, often related to increased pressure within the eye. This increase in pressure can cause irreversible damage to the optic nerve and visual field, gradually leading to vision loss. People with glaucoma may not initially notice any symptoms, as the initial visual impairment is usually in the peripheral vision.

Symptoms of Glaucoma

Reduced peripheral vision: One of the first signs of glaucoma is reduced peripheral vision. People may notice that the sides of their field of vision become blurry or less clear.

Blurred or foggy vision: Blurred or cloudy vision can also occur in the early stages of glaucoma.

Eye pain: In some cases, glaucoma can cause eye pain, especially when intraocular pressure is particularly high.

Central vision impairment: As the disease progresses, glaucoma can also damage central vision, making it difficult to see objects or details clearly.

Circle vision around lights: People with glaucoma may notice a colored or circle-shaped halo around light sources, such as street lights or car headlights.

Risk factors

Certain factors increase your risk of developing glaucoma, including:

Old age: The risk of glaucoma increases with age, especially after the age of 40.

Family history: If one or more family members have glaucoma, the risk of developing it is higher.

Elevated eye pressure: Increased pressure within the eye is one of the major risk factors for glaucoma.

Systemic diseases: Conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can increase your risk of glaucoma.

Early diagnosis and prevention

Early diagnosis of glaucoma is essential to prevent disease progression and preserve vision. People with risk factors should have regular eye checkups, which include intraocular pressure measurements and visual field tests.

To prevent glaucoma or delay its progression, follow these tips:

Regular eye exams: People with risk factors should have eye exams annually or as directed by their eye doctor.

Healthy lifestyle: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and not smoking, can help reduce your risk of developing glaucoma.

Reduction of intraocular pressure: Some at-risk patients may benefit from eye medications or surgery to reduce intraocular pressure. Glaucoma: the warning signs to know.

In summary, glaucoma is a serious eye disease that can lead to blindness if not treated promptly. Knowing the symptoms of glaucoma and associated risk factors is essential for early diagnosis and for taking adequate preventive measures.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and getting regular eye checkups are essential actions to preserve vision and prevent glaucoma from compromising the quality of life. If you suspect you have glaucoma or have any risk factors, it’s essential to see an eye doctor as soon as possible for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan.

