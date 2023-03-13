Abdominal cramps they are a very common condition that can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender. It’s a pain acute characterized by cramps in the abdominal area which can be associated with various pathologies, such asirritable bowel or endometriosis. Abdominal cramps can be caused by several factors, including diet, stress and physical activity, and can vary in intensity and duration. Fortunately, there are many techniques to relieve symptoms and prevent these annoying pains from occurring.

What they are and how to recognize abdominal cramps

About 22% of men and 31% of women suffer from cramps, pain or discomfort in the abdomen. Depending on the cause, cramps can be transient, persistent, or recurring.

You can recognize abdominal cramps by painful spasms resulting from it, located in the region between the chest and groin.

The pain can occur at any time and can have different levels of intensity, from mild and annoying to very severe.

Pain often appears in association with other symptoms, such as diarrhea, intestinal gas, constipation, meteorism.

Often the annoyances can be fleeting or easily treatable by taking specific drugs, other times they can be a symptom of serious illnesses that require immediate medical attention.

What causes abdominal cramps?

It is necessary to say immediately that, if the intensity of these contractions is particularly acute and shows no signs of decreasing, it is fundamental go to the emergency room, to avoid the occurrence of serious complications.

The organs affected by abdominal cramps are usually the stomach, intestines, pancreas, liver, gallbladder and colon, i.e. the organs located in the abdominal area.

However, in some cases the painful contractions are triggered by organs surrounding the abdominal cavity, such as the kidneys or genitals.

The most common causes of abdominal cramps I am:

Digestion problems : Digestive problems are typical of food intolerances, of which we are sometimes unaware; if symptoms persist, you should consult your doctor as soon as possible. An example of this series are celiac disease and milk protein intolerances.

: Digestive problems are typical of food intolerances, of which we are sometimes unaware; if symptoms persist, you should consult your doctor as soon as possible. An example of this series are celiac disease and milk protein intolerances. Diarrhea and constipation Other causes typically underlying abdominal cramps of variable intensity are diarrhea and constipation. Although they are pathologies with diametrically opposite effects, the symptoms are very similar: abdominal pain that can last for more than a few hours.

Other causes typically underlying abdominal cramps of variable intensity are diarrhea and constipation. Although they are pathologies with diametrically opposite effects, the symptoms are very similar: abdominal pain that can last for more than a few hours. Menstrual cramps : the duration and intensity vary from woman to woman, but however unpleasant they are absolutely harmless and fall within the normal balance of the female body.

: the duration and intensity vary from woman to woman, but however unpleasant they are absolutely harmless and fall within the normal balance of the female body. Food poisoning : food poisoning manifests itself immediately through abdominal cramps, and then culminates in the forced expulsion of the ingested food with vomiting or diarrhea. Usually they are not dangerous, but in some rare cases it is advisable to consult your doctor promptly.

: food poisoning manifests itself immediately through abdominal cramps, and then culminates in the forced expulsion of the ingested food with vomiting or diarrhea. Usually they are not dangerous, but in some rare cases it is advisable to consult your doctor promptly. Colitis : it is an inflammation of the colon which is normally associated with rather intense abdominal cramps. It can culminate in diarrhea and blood in the stools and is caused by infections or inflammation of the intestine.

: it is an inflammation of the colon which is normally associated with rather intense abdominal cramps. It can culminate in diarrhea and blood in the stools and is caused by infections or inflammation of the intestine. Kidney stones : Stones are another pathology associated with abdominal cramps. In particular, kidney stones can determine the onset of very sharp pains when they have to be expelled.

: Stones are another pathology associated with abdominal cramps. In particular, kidney stones can determine the onset of very sharp pains when they have to be expelled. Appendicitis : it is a rather serious inflammation that manifests itself precisely through very painful abdominal cramps, accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea. The inflammation concerns the appendix and, if it is not promptly diagnosed and treated, it can degenerate into peritonitis and death can be risked.

: it is a rather serious inflammation that manifests itself precisely through very painful abdominal cramps, accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea. The inflammation concerns the appendix and, if it is not promptly diagnosed and treated, it can degenerate into peritonitis and death can be risked. Gallstones : A gallstone is a deposit of cholesterol, calcium, and bilirubin found in the gallbladder or common bile duct. Stones can cause severe upper abdominal pain that radiates to the back or right shoulder.

Other symptoms can be jaundice, tachycardia, flatulence and belching.

: A gallstone is a deposit of cholesterol, calcium, and bilirubin found in the gallbladder or common bile duct. Stones can cause severe upper abdominal pain that radiates to the back or right shoulder. Other symptoms can be jaundice, tachycardia, flatulence and belching. Diverticulitis: In this disorder, a small pouch forms along the wall of the colon. Sometimes these pouches become inflamed and a disease called diverticulitis develops. Symptoms are cramps in the abdominal area, diarrhoea, constipation, fever and general malaise.

In some cases, abdominal cramps can indicate a very serious problem. Some types of cancer, al pancreas, ovaries and liver cause abdominal pain and cramps.

If the cramps do not stop within a short time and are accompanied by other symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, blood in stools, fever, difficulty breathing and painful urine outputyou should consult your doctor or local emergency room immediately.

Remedies for abdominal cramps: here’s what to do

Following the visit, the doctor will be able to have a clear idea of ​​the cause of the pain and in some cases will be able to prescribe drug therapy.

In other circumstances, however, it will be necessary to do some diagnostic tests to confirm a theory.

I treatments for abdominal cramps largely depend on the pathology from which the patient suffers. Precisely because painful contractions can be the expression of various dysfunctions, it is always advisable not to take personal initiatives before the doctor has correctly diagnosed the underlying cause of the pain.

Depending on the cause of the pain, your doctor may prescribe:

anti-inflammatories;

antispastici;

analgesics;

stomach protectors.

Other times, surgery may be necessary: ​​for example, in the case of gallbladder or kidney stones.

Among the most adopted natural remedies to relieve abdominal cramps, there are:

lying down and at rest;

apply a hot water bottle to relax tight muscles;

take licorice (natural antispasmodic);

infusions of mallow, calendula, aloe vera.

What to eat for abdominal cramps?

If you have abdominal cramps, you need to watch what you eat.

Prefer:

cereals;

White rice;

not excessively sugary fruit;

artichokes;

fennel;

pesce;

White meat;

water;

herbal teas and infusions.

What not to eat in case of abdominal cramps?

You should avoid:

fried foods;

alcohol;

coffee;

chocolate;

dairy products;

tomatoes;

very sweet fruit.