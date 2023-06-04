how to recognize them and when to worry – breaking latest news

A mad heart, mad as hell: because when it does its job we don’t realize its beats, but if it “goes crazy” it’s hard not to notice. Sometimes the pulse they become erratic, other times they are too fast or slower than they should be. They are all different forms of arrhythmias, disturbances of the normal heart rhythm that they can also be an unfortunate legacy of Covid-19: a Swedish study, presented at the last congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association, demonstrated that in those who have had the disease in a serious form, such as to require mechanical ventilation, the risk of arrhythmias increases greatly.

The (unpleasant) legacy of Covid The data, collected on over 3 thousand patients compared with 28 thousand people who had not been hospitalized in intensive care for the infection, show that in the following 6-9 months the probability of bradycardia (slowing of the rhythm) and that of having to resort to pacemaker implantation increased 9-fold, the risk of atrial fibrillation 13-fold, the risk of tachycardia in general 14-fold and the probability of ventricular tachycardia even 16-fold.

«Those who need mechanical ventilation in the event of Covid-19 are generally an already frail patient, the addition of an arrhythmia can further compromise its health; moreover, further studies show that following the infection the probability of heart rhythm disturbances is higher even in those who have not had the disease in a severe form or have been hospitalized in intensive care. Marcus Stahlberg of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, coordinator of the survey. “Therefore, if after Covid-19 you notice palpitations or irregular heartbeats, it is better to undergo a cardiological check”.

Two and a half billion heartbeats Over the course of a lifetime, the average heart beats about 2.5 billion times. Each beat arises from an electrical impulse that is generated in cellule-pacemaker and then, spreading through the heart muscles, it makes them contract in a perfectly coordinated way. That some beats can sporadically “jump”, accelerate or slow down is a reasonable possibility given the quantity, but the alterations of the rhythm are generally worrying.

However, they should not always alarm: that's why understanding when to talk to your doctor is necessary and how accurate Claudius Tondo, director of the Arrhythmology Department of the Monzino Cardiological Center in Milan, «sporadic arrhythmias do not need further investigation: in many cases they are associated with specific contexts, for example after eating due to stomach distension (gastro-cardiac syndrome and depends on an upward pressure of the diaphragm which induces tachycardia, ndr). However, if the person who feels irregular heartbeat has cardiovascular diseases, for example hypertension, or other diseases, such as diabetes, it is better to investigate. In addition to the presence of diseases, too other alarm bells they must push for some more checks: if there is breathlessness, if the oxygen level in the blood measured with the oximeter is low or if the rhythm is very accelerated at rest, it is better to at least talk about it to the family doctor ».

The right pace «A normal resting rhythm falls within about 100 beats per minutea value around 110 is still tolerable: however, if you exceed 120 it is good to investigate further and understand whether the tachycardia can be explained by thyroid disorders, inflammation or other. Long-Covid, for example, is often associated with an increase even of 10-15 more pulsations per minute which persists for months» he specifies Joseph Augello, Head of Electrophysiology and Cardiostimulation at the Istituto Clinico Città Studi in Milan. For further information, the family doctor can prescribe an electrocardiogram which, however, as Tondo points out, «is not always decisive, because in the minutes of observation it is not certain that anomalies will occur; even the Holter that records the pulse in 24 hours can sometimes be of little use, so today we often resort to the 7-day Holter. In some cases, for example the elderly, it is possible ube technologies that allow home registration such as smartwatches or smartphones: today, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the sensitivity in detecting heartbeat abnormalities is over 90%. Specificity, i.e. the ability to distinguish between the various causes of irregularity such as atrial fibrillation or extrasystoles, is instead a little lower”.

The most frequent forms The most frequent arrhythmia is l’extrasistolia, perceived as the heart that seems to skip a beat or have one too many. «In 8 out of 10 cases it is benign and a specialist visit, a Holter monitor and a cardiac ultrasound are enough to eliminate the suspicion of serious ailments», says Augello. “If doubts remain, one can be made Cardiac MRI to exclude, for example, whether it is a result of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart, ndr) or congenital heart muscle defects. “The echocardiogram is also useful because it identifies cases in which the heart no longer contracts well or has an enlarged volume, indicative elements of heart disease,” adds Tondo.

«In these situations, the extrasystole could be the tip of the iceberg e an electrophysiological study of the heart would be advisable, which allows you to identify the origin of the arrhythmia and understand if it could give dangerous episodes and therefore it is appropriate to intervene to resolve it. Moreover, sometimes it is necessary to take measures even regardless of the entity of the ventricular extrasystole because the perception of the patient is very varied: some do not tolerate a number of extrasystoles that would be normal on paper, others have many without experiencing discomfort. However, when extrasystoles are very numerous, it is always good to set up a therapy because over time they reduce the heart's ability to contract, progressively and subtly".

What are the treatments Treatments provide the use of antiarrhythmic drugs, to be chosen according to the type of rhythm alterations; however the options are not many and it may happen, if there is not a satisfactory answer, that you have to undergo an ablation procedure. In practice, it is a question of hitting the point where the cardiac tissue “goes crazy” with methods that eliminate the offending cells: possible procedures use, for example, radiofrequencies for hot ablation, or technologies that use cold, such as the cryoballoonor again electroporation, with which a high voltage electric field is created on the membrane of the heart cells to be “silenced”, to form pores which cause the leakage of electrolytes and therefore cell death. However “ablation is still experienced as a more dangerous cardiac operationor for example coronary angioplasty», observes Augello.

«It is not so: with the new methods and systems that map the area on which to intervene, it is a safe and minimally invasive procedure that can be performed by accessing the femoral vein in two points and can last even just an hour, thanks for example to the possibility of delivering higher heat for shorter times. The complication rate is very low». In some cases, however, it is not even necessary to enter the heart to intervene: when the arrhythmic short circuit arises in peripheral areas, it is enough to “lean” on the heart from the outside: thanks to ever more precise electro-anatomical maps, which, through intracardiac ultrasound or magnetic resonance, reconstruct a panorama of the real heart and in the smallest details. Thus, each patient can be a candidate for the most suitable, effective and safe procedure.

«Efficacy and safety of ablation techniques (today often used above all for atrial fibrillation, see alongside ndr) are very high: the electric field used, for example, is specific for cardiac cells and does not affect those of the esophagus, bronchi or lungs», confirms Tondo. “The result is that in a few seconds, the abnormal electric circuit can be cleared from which the arrhythmia originates, solving the problem once and for all».

Do women's hearts "throb" more? Some arrhythmias are more frequent, for example certain forms of tachycardia or long QT syndrome, in which each beat takes longer than it should to finish. It may be due to estrogen: the female hormone, according to a recent Swedish study published in Science Advances, affect ion channels which are found on the membrane of cardiac cells and which are responsible for the passage of electric currents which initiate and then propagate the beats; some genetic mutations connected to familial forms of arrhythmia are also associated with a greater sensitivity to estrogens, however they are also facilitated by other "unisex" factors, such as pollution: a study conducted in Padua demonstrated that dangerous ventricular arrhythmias increase when smog is greater, so much so that the authors suggest people most at risk, for example those with an implantable defibrillator, to check pollution levels before going out and to use air purifiers at home.

Where, however, it would be good not to smoke, not even electronic cigarettes: a research on Nature Communications showed that in animals some e-cig liquids, for example propylene glycol or menthol flavors, modify the electrical conduction in the heart and alter the rhythm, increasing the likelihood of ventricular arrhythmias.

Sudden deaths among young people The “jumps” of the heart are also scary because they are often the basis of sudden deaths of young or very young people, apparently in perfect health: in these cases it is often congenital heart disease that manifests itself with fatal arrhythmias, not infrequently after a sporting effort. An example is the arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathyin which cardiac muscle cells are replaced by non-contractile fat cells: it is one of the most frequent causes of sudden cardiac arrest in athletes under 35, who do not show any problems as children but then, after the age of 20, begin to have irregular pulse which can increase the heart rate in a paroxysmal and potentially fatal way during exercise.

University of Utah researchers recently discovered that in these patients a protein, important for establishing connections between one heart cell and another, is produced in small quantities; they then used mice modified to have the same kind of deficiency and used a gene therapy which, in addition to bringing the levels of the protein back to normal, also improved their arrhythmia by restoring normal cardiac electrical activity. An encouraging result, even if far from an application on humans.