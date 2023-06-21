How to recognize thyroid problems, surprising revelations

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck, responsible for the production of hormones that regulate metabolism. When the thyroid is functioning abnormally, a variety of problems can arise that affect overall health. In this article, we’ll provide essential information for recognizing the signs and symptoms of thyroid problems, how to identify them, and what steps to take for a medical evaluation.

Signs and symptoms of thyroid problems

Hypothyroidism: when the thyroid is sluggish

L’hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces insufficient amounts of hormones. This slows down the metabolism and can impact various systems in the body. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include:

Fatigue and lack of energy: people with hypothyroidism often feel tired and lack energy, even after getting adequate rest.

Weight gain or difficulty losing weight: slowed metabolism can cause weight gain despite a balanced diet and exercise.

Constant feeling of cold: people with hypothyroidism may feel more sensitive to cold and have difficulty warming up.

Dry skin and brittle hair: the lack of thyroid hormones can affect the health of the skin and hair, making them dry and brittle.

Depression or depressed mood: alterations in thyroid hormones can affect mental well-being, leading to symptoms of depression or depressed mood.

Mental slowness and difficulty concentrating: hypothyroidism can affect cognitive function, causing mental confusion and difficulty concentrating.

Hyperthyroidism: when the thyroid is overactive

One of the thyroid problems is thehyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of hormones. This speeds up your metabolism and can cause a variety of symptoms. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism can include:

Nervousness and irritability: people with hyperthyroidism may experience a constant feeling of nervousness, anxiety, or irritability.

Sudden Weight Loss: despite a normal or increased appetite, hyperthyroidism can lead to significant weight loss.

Heart palpitations and increased heart rate: excessive production of thyroid hormones can affect the heart, causing palpitations and a rapid heartbeat.

Insomnia and difficulty sleeping: excess energy and agitation can interfere with sleep, causing insomnia or difficulty sleeping.

Increased sweating and sensitivity to heat: people with hyperthyroidism may sweat excessively and be more sensitive to heat.

Tremors in the hands and the whole body: hyperthyroidism can cause involuntary shaking or shaking of the hands and other parts of the body.

Diagnosis of thyroid disorders

Diagnosing thyroid disorders requires a thorough medical evaluation. Your doctor may perform several tests to determine your thyroid function and identify any problems. These may include:

Physical exam: During the exam, the doctor may feel the thyroid gland to look for any abnormalities, such as enlargements or nodules.

Blood tests: a blood draw may be done to measure levels of thyroid hormones (T3, T4) and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). These tests provide important information about thyroid function and can help identify thyroid dysfunction.

Thyroid ultrasound: ultrasound uses sound waves to create images of the thyroid gland. This test can reveal any lumps, enlargements, or other structural abnormalities.

Thyroid biopsy: in suspected cases of thyroid tumors or nodules, a biopsy may be done to evaluate for the presence of cancerous cells or other pathological conditions. Conclusion

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of thyroid problems is essential for prompt diagnosis and proper treatment. If you suspect you have thyroid problems, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation. Remember that each individual is unique and symptoms may vary. Proper monitoring and adequate management of thyroid disorders can help improve quality of life.

Statistics: According to the Association of Endocrinologists, about 10% of the Italian population has thyroid disorders.

