How to recover the sense of smell and which diseases cause its loss – breaking latest news

Having an “unusable” nose can make life very unpleasant and also undermine health: thesmell is not an accessory sense as many think, considering sight, hearing and taste much more essential. We realized this because of Covid-19, which has caused smell disorders in many people and a research by the Danish University of Aarhus confirms it, according to which the loss or alteration of smell leads to eat worse and to follow a less varied diet.

For the taste it is essential 39 percent of study participants who had problems with smell lost weight to the inability to eat properly, all admitted to having a poorer quality of life. According to some estimates, the sense of smell is responsible for about 70 percent of the flavor we perceive: the taste is felt on the tongue but if the nose does not work we cannot distinguish the flavor because the olfactory indications that combine to create the overall taste some food. By losing much of the experience of eating, nutrition becomes poor, unbalanced or incorrect, however it is possible to rediscover the pleasure of the table and recover the ability to smell better, according to Danish researchers, by exploiting certain foods.

Food friends «When perfumes are not intercepted by the olfactory receptors of the nose due to deficits or alterations in the sense of smell, one can compensate by focusing on other sensory inputs to enjoy food again, improving the quality of nutrition and life in general», explains the coordinator of the survey, Alexander Wieck Fjældstad of the University of Aarhus. The expert recommends foods such as dried fruit or mint, because they cause pleasant sensations that manage to make up for the alteration of the ability to smell the aromas of the dishes; on the other hand, foods that stimulate very specific sensory receptors such as coffee, ginger, black pepper would be less advisable because in the absence of the perception of their aroma, consuming them may be unpleasant and therefore suppress the appetite. Wieck Fjældstad also recommends choosing what he gets at evoke pleasant sensations even regardless of the general indications because still today, despite the many studies conducted after the pandemic and the greater number of patients with the need to recover their sense of smell, there is no validated protocol to “train” the sense of smell lost or altered due to viruses or anything else. See also Sleeping pills in the test: finally finding peace again

Re-educate the nose is long The so-called refamiliarization usually takes place with smell kits to sniff to slowly get used to it again, but it is not clear how long it takes for recovery or even which is the best "recipe": most of the data comes from the use of kits with four fragrances to be smelled for ten, twenty seconds each, one or twice a day for at least three to six months. A recent document by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery clarified that «just as there are five different tastes perceptible on the palate, they have been identified six categories of smells: floral, fruity, spicy, resinous, burnt and rotten. «In the kits to train altered or lost sense of smell, the pleasant ones are included, i.e. the scent of rose, lemon, cloves and eucalyptus for the first four categories: part of the exercise consists in concentrating on memory of smellsbecause the sense of smell is closely related to memories, especially pleasant ones, and bringing them back to mind helps in the recovery of the sense of smell».

Post-Covid experiments It is not easy to establish which is the best protocol for olfactory training also because often thesmell returns spontaneously, for example when it has been lost due to a viral infection: however, considering that smelling smells in sequence several times a day is easy, costs nothing and above all has no side effects, many experts recommend trying anyway. "The human olfactory system is unique because unlike other senses it can adapt and regenerate itself: exposure to odors seems to enhance these processes and therefore favor the recovery of smell», Martin Kronenbürger of the University of Heidelberg recently explained in a document that investigated indications and results of olfactory training. According to the data collected, smell intense aromas of rose, lemon, cloves and eucalyptus double the probability to recover the "nose" deficiency within a year, in the case of post-infectious deficits.