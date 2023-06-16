How to recover the sense of smell and which diseases cause its loss – breaking latest news

Of Elena Meli

70 percent of the taste comes from the smell. You can re-educate your sense of smell with time, friendly foods and memories. In addition to viruses, a deficit of this sense can be caused by Parkinson’s or multiple sclerosis

Having an unusable nose can make life very unpleasant and also undermine your health: thesmell is not an accessory sense as many think, considering sight, hearing and taste much more essential. We realized this because of Covid-19, which has caused smell disturbances in many people and this is confirmed by research by the Danish University of Aarhus, according to which the loss or alteration of smell leads to eat worse and to follow a less varied diet.

For the basic taste 39 percent of study participants who had problems with smell lost weight to the inability to eat properly, all admitted to having a poorer quality of life. According to some estimates, the sense of smell responsible for about

70 percent of the flavor we perceive: the taste is felt on the tongue but if the nose does not work we cannot distinguish the flavor because the olfactory indications that combine to create the overall taste some food. Losing much of the experience of feeding, nutrition becomes poor, unbalanced or incorrect, however it is possible to rediscover the pleasure of the table and recover the ability to smell better, according to Danish researchers, by exploiting some foods.

When perfumes are not intercepted by the olfactory receptors of the nose due to deficits or alterations in the sense of smell, one can compensate by focusing on other sensory inputs to enjoy food again, improving the quality of nutrition and life in general, explains the coordinator of the survey, Alexander Wieck Fjldstad of the University of Aarhus. The expert recommends foods such as dried fruit or mint, because they cause pleasant sensations that manage to make up for the alteration of the ability to smell the aromas of the dishes; On the other hand, foods that stimulate very specific sensory receptors such as coffee, ginger, black pepper would be less advisable because in the absence of the perception of their aroma, consuming them may be unpleasant and therefore suppress the appetite. Wieck Fjldstad also recommends choosing what he can evoke pleasant sensations even regardless of the general indications because still today, despite the many studies conducted after the pandemic and the greater number of patients with the need to recover their sense of smell, there is no validated protocol to train the sense of smell lost or altered due to viruses or anything else.

Re-educate the long nose The so-called refamiliarization usually takes place with smell kits to sniff to get used to slowly, but it is not clear how long it takes for recovery or even which is the best recipe: most of the data comes from the use of kits with four fragrances to be smelled for ten, twenty seconds each, once or twice a day for at least three to six months. A recent document by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery has clarified that just as there are five different tastes perceptible on the palate, they have been identified six categories of smells: floral, fruity, spicy, resinous, burnt and rotten. In the kits to train altered or lost sense of smell, the pleasant ones are included, i.e. the scent of rose, lemon, cloves and eucalyptus for the first four categories: part of the exercise consists in concentrating on memory of smellsbecause the sense of smell is closely related to memories, especially pleasant ones, and bringing them back helps in the recovery of smell.

It is not easy to establish which is the best protocol for olfactory training also because often thesmell returns spontaneously, for example when it was lost due to a viral infection: considering that sniffing smells in sequence several times a day is easy, costs nothing and above all has no side effects, many experts recommend trying anyway. The human olfactory system is unique because unlike other senses it can adapt and regenerate itself: exposure to odors seems to enhance these processes and therefore favor the recovery of smell, Martin Kronenbrger of the University of Heidelberg recently explained in a document that investigated indications and results of olfactory training. According to the data collected, smell intense aromas of rose, lemon, cloves and eucalyptus double the probability to recover the lack of nose within a year, in the case of post-infectious deficits.

Smell deficiency which signals certain pathologies Most cases of loss or impairment of smell depend on ENT problems, such as chronic sinusitis or nasal polyps, or following viral infections; smell deficits, which are estimated to affect around one in 5 people during their lifetime, can however also be an early sign of diseases of the central nervous systemif brain damage involves olfactory areas. Up to 38% of patients with multiple sclerosisfor example, and about half of people diagnosed with dementia have had signs of loss of smell approx five years earlier the onset of neurological symptoms.

In the Parkinson estimates of olfactory anomalies go even further from 45 to 96% of cases

so much so that there are research projects to verify if smell tests can anticipate the diagnosis by years.

Even with age, however, the sense of smell worsens and after the age of 70 it is estimated that one in 5 people is no longer able to identify the smell of smoke.