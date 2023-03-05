Melanie Wolfers is a philosopher, bestselling author and nun. On Friday, the native German, who lives in the Salvatorian nuns in Vienna, will be a guest at the OÖN Women’s Day. Her new book “Take the power of fainting” out today, in which she describes how to activate your inner strength and lead a good life. A little guide here in advance…

OÖN: You are often referred to as an encourager.

Melanie Wolfers: Yes, that’s what a lot of my readers call me. Basically, I believe that everyone wants to be brave. You want to look in the mirror in the evening and say: I stood by myself, man, stayed true to myself. In my opinion, this is also very important for a good life that suits you.

How can you live such a good life?

The basis of this is to treat yourself well. To be in touch with your inner being: to recognize what is important to you, where your own talents and potential lie – but also the limits, where and when I overtax myself.

So easy – and so difficult at the same time. How do you go about it?

By always taking “me time” and looking at my life. Some keep a journal, others knit or go for a walk to reflect on themselves. Still others sit in a silent church. That is very individual. One thing is certain: as important as relationships with others are, it is also essential to maintain relationships with yourself.

Her new book is about powerlessness, a feeling that one would like to avoid…

Unfortunately not possible. In every life there are moments when we feel powerless. Fainting is unpleasant – but unavoidable.

How to deal with it?

On the one hand, it helps to anticipate that there will always be things that we cannot change. This insight helps us not to let the feeling of powerlessness paralyze us in the long run, but to get back into action.

And on the other?

Feeling powerless doesn’t mean you are actually powerless! Especially in relationships, it happens that people feel helpless too early. They consider themselves powerless without being so. And so they lose their power out of sight.

What do you advise?

Perceive the feeling of powerlessness instead of distracting yourself, for example through the media or restless activity. And then do a reality check along the lines of: Don’t believe everything you feel. Switch on your mind and check whether there is still room for maneuver.

In your book you write about seven attitudes that help.

Yes, this includes gratitude, joy, trust, forgiveness, confidence, energetic hope and pausing. For example, having someone in my life that I trust strengthens the ground beneath my feet when it gets shaky. The nice thing is that we can train all of these postures on a daily basis.

your personal recipe?

I try to deal consciously with my feelings of powerlessness and helplessness. At the same time, I don’t always want to keep the reins in my hands. Think of experiences of closeness, love, creativity: At their origin is the willingness to let go of the reins, to trust. Of course, my faith also plays an important role for me personally – faith can be described as trust in a good reason for life.

Book tip: Melanie Wolfers, “Take the power out of fainting”, Verlag bene!, 20 euros

OÖN women’s time: The program

On Friday, March 3rd, at 9.30 a.m., the OÖN Women’s Day in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz will be hosted by OÖN Editor-in-Chief Susanne Dickstein, LH Deputy. Women’s Minister Christine Haberlander and Anna Richter (Haka kitchen) opened.

10 a.m.: “Hope is the driving force of my life”

Talk with Helga Rabl-Stadler

11 a.m.: “Half of

Cake” Discussion about women’s politics on the test stand

12.15 p.m.: “Creative green kitchen” cooking with “Fuxxxy” and Anna Richter (Haka)

1 p.m.: “In love, engaged, impoverished” expert talk about low women’s incomes

2.15 p.m .: “Take it

swoon her power”

Lecture by philosopher and author Melanie Wolfers

3 p.m.: “Cheer up – back to more joie de vivre”

Psychotherapist Silvia Dirnberger-Puchner, psychiatrist Katharina Glück and Monika Aichberger (Vice President of the Chamber of Pharmacists)

4 p.m.: “It should rain red roses for us”

Music with Gabriele Deutsch and David Wagner

A weekend for two at the yoga retreat in Altenfelden, bath vouchers and vouchers from the hairdresser Haircutters will be raffled off among the visitors. No registration required, admission is free!

Further information: nachrichten.at/frauenzeit

Valerie Hader