High cholesterol is a danger at all ages. Indeed, it represents one of the main factors of risk for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, even under the age of 40. An age group, this younger one, in which a 20% increase in heart attacks and strokes has been estimated in the last 10 years.

However, knowing only the numerical value of cholesterol is not enough, it is also necessary to know how to interpret it considering all the other cardiovascular risk factors: from genetics to age up to triglyceride levels and blood pressure. Therefore, we need an overall assessment that can now be done at home thanks to a brand new app, “CardioRisk”, which can be downloaded free of charge from the website iltuocolesterolo.it.

This is not an app that invites you to treat yourself but an aid to monitor the values ​​and then contact your doctor in case you approach the risk situation.

THE AGE

Developed by the Italian Society of Cardiology, “CardioRisk” allows you to calculate the individual risk 10 years before encountering the most serious but also avoidable cardiovascular diseases. Just enter information about your gender, age, smoking habit, as well as blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol values ​​in the app, and in a few seconds the app quantifies the risk as a percentage, also indicating the optimal value of LDL cholesterol, the “bad” one, to be achieved. Not only.

THE NEW APP

The new app provides useful information on the best strategy for keeping cholesterol under control, indicating possible therapies in agreement with your doctor. CardioRisk is the result of the Your Cholesterol project, promoted by Sic, with the support of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors, the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care and the Federation of Italian Pharmacists. A record-breaking alliance, therefore, which involves 2,000 cardiologists, 40,000 family doctors and 80,000 pharmacists with a single objective: to fight high cholesterol which, today, threatens as many as 1 out of two Italians. “Today we know that LDL cholesterol is the most important value to know and the lower the better, because it is closely connected to the danger of cardiovascular events”, explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology, scientific director of the project and professor of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples.

If total cholesterol is less than 200 mg/dL but LDL cholesterol is high, the danger is still high, while for each 40 mg/dL reduction in LDL cholesterol, the risk of heart attacks and strokes drops by 20%. The CardioRisk app, helping to calculate the Ldl value starting from the total one, from the HDl cholesterol and from the triglycerides that are usually monitored through blood tests, is therefore a very useful tool for becoming aware of one’s degree of risk, also helping to insert the LDL cholesterol value in the context of your clinical situation». There is no “normal” LDL cholesterol but an optimal value to be achieved on the basis of one’s personal condition.

THE GENETICS

“Considering how much high cholesterol is a decisive element for cardiovascular risk – underlines Ciro Indolfi, past-president of Sic and co-scientific manager of the project – it is important that everyone knows their own values, from an early age also to bring out cases of familial hypercholesterolaemia, a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, in which the probability of heart attacks and strokes is very high. The “CardioRisk” website and app are also available to cardiologists, family doctors and pharmacists to provide them with a quick update on all the therapeutic options available for the control of dyslipidemias”. The role of the family doctor and the pharmacist is also crucial in this project. «It is essential to systematically evaluate the patient and start him on treatment as early as possible, while helping him to achieve a further element of particular importance such as therapeutic adherence, i.e. the correct intake of the drugs prescribed by the doctor, which is currently observed only in the 40-45% of patients under treatment», declares Walter Marrocco, scientific director of the Federation of general practitioners.

THE PHARMACY

“The Your Cholesterol project allows every single person to manage their own health through correct, continuous and personalized information on cardiovascular risk,” says Ovidio Brignoli, vice president of the Italian Society of General Medicine. “This project confirms the role of the service pharmacy as a garrison for the protection of citizens’ health“, concludes Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders.