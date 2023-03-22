New scientific findings and the bioresonance approach

How pain can be relieved / Editors at bioresonanz-zukunft.de

Lindenberg, March 22, 2023. In clinical medicine, attempts are being made to relieve pain in patients with chronic pain who do not respond to medication using so-called brain stimulation.

Non-invasive electrodes are used to stimulate certain cerebral regions via the scalp using electrical or magnetic stimuli.

An interdisciplinary research group from the University of Heidelberg has gained new insights to explain the neurobiological basis of brain stimulation in chronic pain.

They found that certain neural circuits in the motor cerebral cortex are connected to the emotion centers in the brain. These process both pain information and pain emotions and reduce the perception of pain. (Source: Newly discovered connection: Motor centers in the brain can relieve chronic pain, Heidelberg University Hospital, Science Information Service (idw))

The bioresonance approach

These findings are also of great interest to users of bioresonance therapy. There, too, gentle stimuli are used, on an energetic basis.

For example, bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt uses frequencies to energetically support the body’s regulatory systems and in this way alleviate pain. This also includes the regulatory system of the nervous system.

A placebo-controlled clinical study confirmed that this works (on the study results: Proof of effectiveness for bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt). The frequency spectra used in the study included those of the nervous system. The new scientific findings may at least partially explain the observed effects in the area of ​​the nervous system.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publishes up-to-date information about bioresonance. From the background to the possible applications, with numerous field reports directly from the applying practices. But also to advances in science.

Contact

bioresonance future, M+V media and publishing service Germany UG (limited liability)

Michael Petersen

Ried 1e

88161 Lindenberg

01714752083



