How to remove leftover food and rust!

Cast iron pans distribute the heat evenly, are durable and you can cook with them almost fat-free. Proper cleaning is particularly important to ensure that the kitchen utensil remains in good condition for years to come. The next guide explains how to clean a seasoned cast iron skillet.

These foodstuffs and cleaning agents can damage the baked-on surface

Cast iron pans have a thin protective layer that should not be damaged when cleaning. The following cleaning agents, food and cleaning accessories can scratch or damage the baked-on surface.

Dishwasher: the pan is washed at too high a temperature. In addition, the dishwasher tabs and salt used can remove the burnt-in. The bottom line is that the pan will rust the next time you use it. Scratching sponges, wire brushes and root brushes will scratch the surface. If you cook with acidic foods such as lemon juice, vinegar or white wine, you should clean the pan immediately after preparation.

Cleaning a burned-in cast iron pan: instructions

The cleaning of the cast iron pan is best done immediately after cooking. Burnt parts in particular must be removed as quickly as possible. How to proceed correctly when cleaning:

1. Take a piece of kitchen paper and wipe the pan with it. You can also put some grapeseed oil on the paper and use it to quickly remove leftover food.

2. If the pan is extremely burnt or the leftover food is stuck, you can use a homemade cleaning paste with baking soda to loosen it. Put a teaspoon in a bowl and fill with enough water to form a creamy paste. Put the paste on paper towels and use it to scrub the pan.

3. In the case of particularly stubborn dirt, you can then rinse the pan, fill with water (the water should completely cover the dirt) and boil briefly. You can also remove the leftover food with a silicone spatula.

4. After cleaning, first wipe the cast iron pan well. Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius and put the pan in the oven. After about 5 minutes it should be completely dry.

5. Now is the right time for appropriate care: Put some linseed oil on kitchen paper and rub it into the cast iron pan. The pan should still be warm but not hot.

How to remove burnt and rust

If the cast iron skillet burns, this is a sure sign that the top protective layer is damaged. In this case, all you can do is scrub off the entire protective layer and then re-bake. Proceed as follows:

Use a wire brush to remove the protective coating and any rust that may be present. Rinse the pan thoroughly with warm water. You can also clean the pan with washing-up liquid. Now you need to season the cast iron skillet again-

Season the cast iron pan: this is how it works

Preheat the oven to 260° Celsius and line the lower grate with aluminum foil. It will catch dripping oil as it burns in. Put some linseed oil on kitchen paper and rub it on the inside of the pan. The pan has a porous surface that will absorb the oil. However, if oil residues remain, the surface can become sticky after baking. To avoid this, wipe off excess oil with paper towels. Turn the pan over and place it upside down on the top rack of the oven. Let them set for about 60 minutes and then take them out. Let the pan cool, then rub in a little more grapeseed oil.