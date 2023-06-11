How To Remove Maggots From Cherries + Prevention Tips!

The sight of a cherry tree in your garden, full of fruits, the taste of which you will enjoy in summer, must be a wonderful and long-awaited moment. However, if you spot maggots in the cherries, that’s a terrible surprise. These pests are descendants of the cherry fruit fly and can spread very quickly if you don’t act immediately and take preventative measures to avoid an infestation. How to remove the maggots from cherries and how to fight cherry fruit fly, read this article!

How come the maggots in cherries

Cherry flies are about 5 mm long, have brown-striped wings, green eyes, and a distinctive trapezoidal yellow dorsal shield. From the beginning of June they start looking for suitable places to lay their eggs, sweet cherries being their favourites. As soon as the fruits turn yellow, the females lay their eggs in them. Initially inconspicuous to the naked eye, the maggots hatch within 10 days in the cherries. They then make their way through the juicy interior of the cherry to the pit. After about 21 days they leave the cherry, dropping to the ground and burrowing inside for the winter. In the spring, the adult cherry fruit flies emerge from the soil and the cycle begins again.

How to deal with the cherry fruit fly? The problem with them is that they multiply so quickly that simple control measures are often insufficient. If you really want to drive them out of your garden so you don’t have to remove maggots from cherries, you should use a combination of methods. You will learn in a moment how to remove the existing maggots from cherries and what preventive measures you can take against the invasion of the cherry fruit fly.

Methods how to remove maggots from cherries

Usually, you can’t tell the presence of maggots until you cut the cherry in half. Here are some methods you can use to remove these from the fruit.

The Water Method: Put the fresh cherries in a bowl of water and wait a certain time. The maggots will gradually leave the fruit and you will notice them on the surface of the water or on the bottom of the bowl. Then simply pour out the water with the floating pests. While this method is effective and easy to perform, it does not guarantee that you will prevent all cherry maggots.

Container Method: After picking, place the fruit in an airtight container and refrigerate overnight. In the morning you will find the maggots collected on the lid.

Notice: It is important that the container is tightly closed, otherwise the pests can escape. Like the previous method, this one does not guarantee that you will remove all maggots from cherries.

pitting: If the above methods do not produce the desired results, you can manually inspect the cherries and remove their stones. All you need is a knife to cut the fruit in half. If there are maggots in the flesh of the cherries, you can easily spot them. However, if the fruit looks too unappetizing, you’re better off throwing it away.

Although this is the most effective of all the methods listed so far, it is also the most labor intensive and will take you the longest. It is also advisable to process the cherries immediately after application. Pitted cherries can also simply be washed thoroughly with water to successfully remove the remaining maggots. However, they lose a lot of juice and taste in the process.

Notice: Basically it is possible that you eat maggots in cherries – these are not poisonous or dangerous.

Tips on how to fight the cherry fruit fly

Avoiding the cherry fruit fly with suitable cherry tree varieties: The cherry fruit fly is mainly active at the end of May/beginning of June. As we have already told you, she lays her eggs in the cherry trees, which are beginning to ripen at this time. But there are also types of cherry that are spared from the cherry fruit fly from the outset – simply because their fruit is already ripe at this point. Because of this, early cherries are much less susceptible to cherry fruit fly infestation than normally flowering or late cherries.

Insect nets to protect against the cherry fruit fly: If your cherry tree is not too big, you can protect its fruit with a suitable net. Nets suitable for this purpose can be found in any store with a good garden section. However, you must be careful that the seams are not too wide. They should not be larger than 1.8 mm. If the holes in the net are wider, there is a risk that the cherry fly will simply slip through and still lay their eggs in the cherries.

For more methods on how to fight cherry fruit fly, click here!