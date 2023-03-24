Frosted glass has many desirable properties. It adds a touch of class and added seclusion. Yet despite its appeal, frosted glass can be difficult to keep pristine. Sometimes your glass is smudged with fingerprints or hard water deposits, but you can quickly remove these stubborn stains. So what are the most effective methods? Discover helpful tips below on how to clean a frosted glass – whether it’s your shower stall, door, lamp or table.

What to avoid

Here are some types of cleaning products you should definitely avoid when cleaning frosted glass:

steel wool

Bimsstein

scouring pad

Citrus based detergents like orange, lemon and others

Means that are as abrasive

Cleaning frosted glass – tips

This is how you make your shower, lamp or table sparkling clean.

Clean frosted glass with commercially available glass cleaner

You can use a commercially available glass cleaner – in most cases this is sufficient to get a frosted glass clean again. If the stains are still there after that, you’ve removed a significant layer of buildup that makes it easier for a stronger cleaner to loosen mineral buildup and dirt.

The first thing you need to do is spray the entire surface of the frosted glass pane with the cleaner of your choice until it is completely saturated. It is important that there is enough window cleaner on the window so that the dirt can be removed. The surface of the frosted glass panel should be wiped with a paper towel. When it comes to removing dirt and grime from frosted glass, paper towels are a good choice. This is because no fibers remain on the surface of the frosted glass. In contrast to cleaning normal glass, streaks do not form when cleaning frosted glass.

Get frosted glass clean again with ammonia

After you’ve got the ammonia ready to use, spray it onto the frosted glass and wait a few seconds before wiping it off — the agent can remove dirt, grease stains, and even soap scum.

After you have completely sprayed the surface of the frosted glass pane with ammonia and it has worked its magic, wipe the pane or other glass surface with a paper towel to remove any residue. Always wipe in a circular motion to avoid streaks as this is the most effective method.

Once you’ve removed the first layer of ammonia and dirt with a paper towel, switch to a microfiber towel to complete the cleaning process. A microfiber cloth is ideal for removing any dirt and cleaning products that may be left behind, as this type of fabric does not shed fibers or particles after use. Always start cleaning with a paper towel and finish with a microfiber cloth for the best possible result.

Remove stubborn stains with home remedies

The frosted glass in your bathroom, especially in the shower, is an ideal place for dirt and grime to collect. Because of this, it can be quite difficult to completely clean the frosted glass without damaging it. In those spots where regular glass cleaner won’t do the trick, you can make a simple baking soda combo to get rid of stubborn dirt.

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 250ml of water in a separate small bowl. Add a small amount of dish soap or white vinegar to the mixture. Use a paper towel to apply the solution to the surface to be cleaned. Just like with the ammonia, let the solution sit for a minute before wiping it off with a paper towel. Then rinse your frosted glass with clear water. After drying, check if you need to apply any more of the baking soda mixture.

Clean frosted glass with newspaper

Newspaper can also be used to clean frosted glass.

Spray your glass door or table with whatever glass cleaner you plan to use. In order to achieve a complete and thorough cleaning, you should clean in portions. Take some newspaper and scrub the frosted glass with it. If you have stains that just won’t come off, try adding some baking soda or baking soda to the mixture. Use the newspaper to apply a small amount of baking soda to the stain. This should be done after adding some water to the baking soda and mixing everything well. Repeat the first step and then wipe with a microfiber cloth.

Clean the frosted glass shower wall

You should really make an effort to do this at least once a week, if not more often.