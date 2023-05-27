How to replace mascarpone: here are some cheaper alternatives

Mascarpone can be replaced effectively by resorting to cheap alternatives that are a must-try.

Mascarpone is a widely used ingredient in both sweet and savory recipes. It is a cheese that has a creamy consistency that is able to give extreme softness to the preparations. The problem, however, lies in thehigh fat content which in fact can cause serious health problems.

Below, we reveal everything you need to know about the cheap and healthy alternatives to mascarpone. In any case, it is about very easy to find ingredients which allow you to obtain an equally impeccable result.

Mascarpone, here’s how to replace it in recipes

Il mascarpone it can easily be replaced in recipes with other equally valid ingredients. It is usually used for its delicacy, sweetness and versatility in the kitchen. The only negative point is given by the fact that it is an ingredient with a high fat content.

As already mentioned, however, it can be replaced very well with other ingredients. Among them is, for example, the ricotta which stands out for its delicate flavour, not excessively tending towards sugar. The advice in this case is to use it in your lasagna as well as in tiramisu. It is also worth a try yogurt greco which lends itself optimally to the replacement of mascarpone in the kitchen. In this case, it is a leaner and more nutritious ingredient, with a thick and creamy consistency similar to mascarpone. It can be used in both sweet and savory recipes and the results will be truly excellent.

Not everyone knows that even the sour cream it can be used in savory recipes and especially in stews and soups. Also in this case, it is important to underline that it is possible to obtain a truly delicious cream that can be used in your own preparations in order to make the dishes tastier. Ultimately there is the spreadable cheese which stands out for being light, low-calorie and creamy enough to make your recipes soft and delicate. It is also an ingredient that can also be used by those with intolerances. In this case, in fact, simply opt for the lactose-free version.

As you may have understood, the alternatives to mascarpone are many and varied and are characterized by being much more nutritious, light and low in calories. In fact, it is enough to think that for 100 grams of product, the calories consumed are around 450. As for the other ingredients, however, calories are significantly lower and the results are equally guaranteed.