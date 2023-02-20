Our real world today is rich in psychiatric pathologies linked to states of anxiety and to depressive phenomena which the WHO has also considered among the most common pathologies in man. The health values ​​connected to the continuous search for mental sustainability of the human being are on the agenda, Homo Sapiens in his intelligence tries to divert mental blocks through automatic behavioral stimuli, such as moments of relaxation or sexual escapes in the search for a possible solution to one’s invisible but real problem. Our brain is a core sapiens (similar to that of computers) which has already stored a whole series of information in the continuation of our life path since birth, including traumas and moments of well-being. An invisible but highly complex process involving chemical mediations and electrical transmissions. Holistic Medicine in its various facets has useful tools for overcoming many pathological conditions of grafting that occur in our brain. Among these it is useful to consider sound waves. With traditional medicine the electric waves are measured through an EEG which records the electrical activity of the brain between these frequencies the distinct ALPHA waves or “Berger’s rhythm” between 8-13 Hz recorded in a subject with closed eyes awake who keep consideration the state of wakefulness and mental rest, the BETA waves distinct between 13.5-30 Hz are characteristic of the state of vigil, the TETHA waves distinct between 4 – 7.5 Hz are characteristic of states of emotional tension and in Hypnosis, the waves DELTA waves distinct between 0.5 – 4.0 Hz are characteristic of the state of pre REM sleep (4th stage of sleep), GAMMA waves distinct between 25 – 100 Hz are characteristic of the state of Intelligence, happiness, memory and self-control. The healing proposed by Holistic Medicine and dedicated to sound waves in Alpha and Theta frequencies. One of the techniques used is the Theta healing which is based on the theory of the energy power of the Theta type brain waves. Diffused globally by Vianna Stibal who was the first to test its effectiveness on her own body, everything that happens is the result of the creation of our brain. Among the benefits that science recognizes to THETA waves is the decrease in the state of stress and anxiety and deep physical and mental relaxation, it favors the reduction of pain sensations through the release of endorphins, it favors verbal ability and one’s performance of IQ (intellectual quotient). The curative intervention can lead to a physical, emotional and spiritual healing that operates directly on the DNA. The technique is based on meditation associated with hearing sounds that send THETA waves to the brain which facilitates the connection with the creator by changing both the physical, mental and emotional levels. The term creator is not related to any religion: God, Buddha, Shiva, Goddess, Jesus, Yahweh and Allah are all creators

Helps to:

· develop the ability to cause changes at all levels both physically and mentally

· reduce stress, anxiety and facilitate relaxation

· increase the IQ and also the verbal ability

· synchronize the two hemispheres of the brain and facilitate mental clarity

· reduce pain

· stimulate the release of endorphins

· Increase immunity against disease and environmental pollution.

Another front of the sound waves are those Gamma object in the last period have had a therapeutic development through neuroscience studies activated by Peter Mandel who created a resonance with the ability to send an opposite Gamma wave to balance the brain by manifesting on the subject the following actions:

· Increased Memory

· Increased sensory perception

· Increased attention

· Increased speed of information in the brain

· Happiness, Calm, Peace

· REM sleep visualization practice

· Increased compassion.

Among the beneficial sound waves we also mention the Alpha waves linked to the physiological concept of relaxation and are activated before falling asleep, during rest in moments of relaxation or through a relaxing bath. Alpha waves help us in the processes of concentration and in the clear vision of our goals by making fear disappear, improving memory, they help us lose weight or quit smoking as well as strengthen our immune system. Among the useful techniques we can give note to the Mexican parapsychologist Silva method. Among the useful actions we can list:

· Count slowly from 100 to 1

· Sit or lie down on the bed, close your eyes and concentrate on breathing

· Listen to Relaxing Music Baroque music has been shown to awaken Alpha waves. While you are working out, try to counteract your Beta waves with the Alphas by listening to relaxing music.

The various techniques mentioned related to the use of sound waves can certainly change our psyche and allow us to live a different life that knows how to better deal with everyday problems, but certainly cannot replace normal medical therapies, especially in acute cases.

Holistic medicine is based on the concept of will and personal love useful for tackling a healing process of our mind through natural techniques with no side effects.

Dr. Maurizio Cirignotta

Sociologist