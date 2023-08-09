How to Restore Intestinal Balance? – Exhaustive.it

Intestinal balance, often known as eubiosis, refers to the harmonious coexistence of billions of microorganisms in our intestines. These microbes include bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa, which together make up the gut microbiota. Each person has a unique microbial profile, influenced by factors such as genetics, diet, age, environment and medical history. These microorganisms are not just passive passengers; they play crucial roles in digestion, synthesis of vitamins and minerals, and regulation of the immune system. When this balance is disrupted, it can result in a disorder called dysbiosis, which can lead to health problems including gastrointestinal distress, allergies, inflammation, and even some chronic diseases.

What are the main causes of intestinal dysbiosis?

Intestinal dysbiosis can have many causes. One of the main ones is the excessive or prolonged use of antibiotics, which, while eliminating pathogenic bacteria, can also reduce the population of beneficial bacteria. Diet also plays a key role. A diet high in sugar, saturated fat, and processed foods can promote the growth of harmful bacteria at the expense of beneficial ones. Chronic stress, a sedentary lifestyle, infections, exposure to environmental toxins and certain medications can also contribute to dysbiosis. Additionally, conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, intestinal surgery, or autoimmune disease can upset the microbial balance.

How can intestinal balance be restored?

Restoring intestinal balance requires a combination of dietary interventions, lifestyle and, in some cases, supplements. The first and most important strategy is follow a balanced diethigh in fiber, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean protein sources. Avoid processed foods, added sugars and alcohol it can help reduce inflammation and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria. Taking probiotics, which contain beneficial live strains of bacteria, can be helpful, but it’s essential to consult a health professional before starting any supplements. Finally, reducing stress through relaxation techniques, ensuring you get good sleep and exercising regularly are key interventions to support a healthy microbiota.

Are there foods or drinks that are particularly useful for intestinal balance?

Some foods are known for their ability to support healthy intestinal balance. Fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha are rich in natural probiotics. Fiber found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains act as prebiotics, feeding the beneficial bacteria in our gut. Garlic, onion and leeks contain fructo-oligosaccharides, which can stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria. Beverages such as green tea or lemon water can also help reduce inflammation and support intestinal health.

How does stress affect intestinal balance?

Stress, both physical and psychological, can have a significant impact on intestinal balance. When the body senses stress, it releases hormones such as cortisol, which can alter the composition and function of the gut microbiota. This alteration can lead to a reduction in beneficial bacteria and an increase in potentially pathogenic ones. Furthermore, stress can weaken the immune system in the gastrointestinal tract, making the intestine more susceptible to infection and inflammation. Long-term, chronic exposure to stress can contribute to ailments such as irritable bowel syndrome, food intolerance, and other gut-related diseases.

How does taking antibiotics affect intestinal balance?

Antibiotics are powerful drugs that are used to fight bacterial infections. However, they do not distinguish between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bacteria, which means they can significantly reduce the diversity and abundance of bacteria in the gut. Even a short course of antibiotics can alter the composition of the microbiota for weeks, months or, in some cases, years. This imbalance can lead to problems such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, Clostridium difficile infections, and increased susceptibility to other intestinal infections. It is essential to use antibiotics only when absolutely necessary and always under the guidance of a doctor.

What are the signs and symptoms of impaired intestinal balance?

Impaired intestinal balance can manifest itself in a variety of ways, depending on the severity and underlying cause. Some common signs include bloating, gas, diarrhea or constipation, and cramps abdominal pain. However, the effects of an altered microbiota can extend beyond the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms such as fatigue, headache, allergic reactions, skin disorders such as eczema or acne, frequent infections and even changes in mood or anxiety. It is essential to recognize these symptoms and seek help from a health professional if a problem with intestinal balance is suspected.

What other factors can affect intestinal balance?

In addition to diet, stress, medications and illnesses, there are many other factors that can affect intestinal balance. Cesarean delivery, for example, can affect the type of microbes a newborn is initially colonized with. Age can also affect the composition of the microbiota, with notable changes occurring during childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. Environmental factors such as exposure to toxins, pollution, smoking and excessive use of disinfectants can also have an impact. Finally, frequent travel, especially to countries with different sanitation standards, can temporarily alter the intestinal balance.