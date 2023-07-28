How to Safely Remove and Prevent Tick Bites: A Guide

Ticks: A Growing Threat in Urban Areas

Ticks, a common parasite found in the Friuli mountains and Trieste karst, are now posing a threat in urban areas as well. While not all ticks transmit diseases such as TBE encephalitis or Lyme disease, it is crucial to take precautions and properly remove these arthropods.

Ticks tend to prefer hiding on the head, neck, behind the knees, hips, behind the ears, armpits, and groin. Contrary to popular belief, they do not immediately attach themselves to the host upon contact. They can roam on the body for hours, searching for a soft and moist area to attach. In children, they are often found in the hair and behind the ears.

Tick bites are generally painless, as the parasites emit an anesthetic substance before feeding on blood. However, extracting ticks incorrectly can release disease-carrying substances into the skin, making it essential to know the proper removal methods.

Unfortunately, there are numerous misconceptions about tick removal. Some falsely suggest using a hot needle, extra virgin olive oil, alcohol, or petrol to extract ticks. These methods should be avoided, as they can agitate the tick, increasing the risk of disease transmission.

Additionally, it is a misconception that leaving the tick’s face or head embedded in the skin is dangerous. Harmful substances are contained in the tick’s body, and as long as they are not released, there is no immediate danger. The head or even the entire tick’s body can remain in the skin without causing major problems, as the body will naturally eliminate them.

However, if the tick regurgitates its disease-containing substances into the host’s body, it becomes a serious matter. Therefore, it is crucial to know what precautions to take before and after a tick bite.

To reduce the risk of encountering ticks, individuals should consider several precautions, particularly pet owners or those exploring grassy areas or woods. Wearing light-colored clothing can aid in easily identifying ticks. Long pants, socks, and a hat are recommended, as ticks can attach themselves to low tree foliage and the scalp. Avoiding areas with tall grass and staying on paths is advisable. Once the excursion is over, thoroughly examine the skin and clothing visually and by touch. Brushing or washing clothes at high temperatures can also help eliminate ticks.

When it comes to repellents, it is important to note that those specific for ticks may be too toxic for children with delicate skin. Therefore, the best prevention method for children remains visual checks after returning home, as early intervention reduces the chances of disease transmission.

If a tick is found attached to the body, it is essential not to use any substances and instead proceed with removal. Special tick tweezers are available, but regular tweezers with thin tips can suffice. Gently place the tweezers as close to the skin surface as possible, ensuring not to pinch the head or body. Rotate the tweezers to unscrew the tick and gently pull to extract it. Dispose of the tick by sealing it in tape or burning it on a piece of paper.

After extraction, disinfect the site of the bite. Avoid using dyes such as tincture of iodine or mercury chromium, as they can hide skin reactions indicative of disease transmission. Keep track of the extraction date and monitor for symptoms for the next forty days. Look for fever or skin spots, often not at the exact bite location, characterized by a central red dot and a larger red circle around it. If any concerning symptoms arise, contact a healthcare professional immediately.

With proper precautions and knowledge of tick removal methods, individuals can effectively protect themselves from the threat of tick-borne diseases.

