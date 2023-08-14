How to Save Money on Medicines without Compromising Your Health

How to Save Money on Medicines Without Compromising Health

Every year, the average person spends 358 euros on medicines, with a portion being directly supported by citizens and the rest covered by the National Health System. However, a recent research conducted by Altroconsumo has provided some helpful tips to decrease spending on drugs without compromising health.

The first tip suggested by the report is to only buy necessary medicines and avoid products of dubious efficacy. There are no miraculous elixirs, even in pharmacies, so it is recommended to consult a general practitioner for their opinion on the effectiveness of unfamiliar medications. By recognizing drugs by their active ingredient, consumers have the choice between buying the generic drug or the more expensive branded drug.

Another habit that should be avoided for the benefit of the wallet is stocking up on medicines. The medicine cabinet is not a pantry, and it is sufficient to have 4-5 medicines for emergencies. The rest can be purchased as needed, as there are approximately 20,000 points of sale in Italy, ensuring no risk of running out of medicine. Additionally, drugs expire and may lose their effectiveness if not properly preserved.

To save money, Altroconsumo recommends buying generic drugs. These are medicines equivalent to the reference medicine (branded medicine) and are sold directly with the name of the active ingredient, followed by the name of the manufacturing company or an invented name. Generic drugs cost less and have the same efficacy and safety as branded drugs. When the patent of a branded drug expires, other companies can market the active ingredient at a lower price. The production, distribution, and storage process of generic drugs are subject to the same controls as branded drugs.

Another money-saving rule suggested by Altroconsumo is to explore different pharmacies and stores. Over-the-counter drugs can be sold in parapharmacies, the health corners of hypermarkets, and even online pharmacies. Surveys conducted by Altroconsumo show that there is wide variability in price, with hypermarkets and online sites usually offering more competitive prices. However, there may also be promotions and savings opportunities in traditional pharmacies. It is recommended to search for the best deals and take advantage of offers available.

In conclusion, it is possible to save money on medicines without endangering one’s health. By following the tips provided by Altroconsumo, individuals can make informed choices, opt for generic drugs, and explore different stores to find the best prices.

