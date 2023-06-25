How to save the plant

Orchids are popular houseplants that are fairly low maintenance, but they are sometimes prone to pests and diseases. Your orchid leaves are wrinkled and wilted – what to do? First, you need to pinpoint the causes so that you can find the right solutions. We will help you by explaining the reasons behind wrinkled leaves on orchids, while sharing effective methods and measures so that you can save your beloved plant. With a little observation, you should be able to pinpoint exactly what is wrong with your orchid and make changes to allow the plant to recover.

Orchid leaves are wrinkled and wilted: what causes

Why are my orchid leaves wrinkled? Wrinkled leaves are an indication that something is wrong. If you catch the problem early enough, you can most likely fix it. If the orchid is not cared for properly, wrinkled leaves can appear. Or it may be that a bacterial infection is present. As with many other plants, the most common problems are related to water, sunlight, and nutrients. What orchid care when the leaves are shriveling, read on!

Underwatering can cause wrinkled and wilted leaves in orchids

Wilted leaves on orchids can be caused by underwatering. In this case, the roots are not able to transfer enough water or nutrients to the rest of the plant and so the orchid leaves become limp and wilted.

What to do to save the plant? Try watering the orchid from below. How to do it: Fill a bowl with a centimeter of water, place the orchid in the bowl and let it soak for 20 minutes. This is how the roots will recover. To avoid under-watering, keep a regular watering schedule and your orchid will feel better over time.

Orchid leaves are wrinkled and wilted due to overwatering

It often happens that an orchid suffers because of too much water. Too much water can be just as damaging to your plant as too little water. If the roots look brown, mushy, or rotten, you’ve probably overwatered your orchid. And if the roots stand in water for too long, they begin to suffocate. Then they cannot efficiently transport water and nutrients to the rest of the plant, resulting in wrinkled leaves.

Allow the soil to dry out before giving more water. It would be advisable to remove rotten roots and repot the orchid. Make sure the orchid pot has adequate drainage. Drill enough drainage holes for your plant to take in the right amount of water.

Direct sunlight will damage your orchid

Direct sun can burn the leaves of the plant and the orchid leaves will wilt. If this is the case, you can remove the orchid from direct sunlight to prevent further burns. You can use a sheer curtain so the plants get enough sunlight but are not exposed to direct sun.

Wrinkled and wilted leaves on orchids from too much heat

Orchids do well at a maximum temperature of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius. Constant exposure to higher temperatures can cause stress to your plant and lead to wrinkled leaves. Due to evaporation, the leaves of the orchid lose water too quickly and the plant dries out. What to do when it’s hot Spray the leaves with water to make the plant feel good. Also ensure good air circulation. You can cut off wilted orchid leaves and bring the plant into good shape.

Nutrient deficiencies cause orchids to wilt

As with other plants, nutrient deficiencies are another problem that can lead to wrinkled orchid leaves. This happens when the soil no longer contains enough nutrients. You can solve the problem by fertilizing your orchid regularly. Make sure that small amounts of fertilizer are good for the plant and don’t over-fertilize.

Which fertilizer for orchids? Here are some possibilities:

We recommend bark compost as this is open and freely permeable, allowing plenty of air around the roots so they don’t stay too wet. Another option is to chop up dried chicken bones and sprinkle them over the potting soil. Storing eggshells and using them as orchid fertilizer is the cheapest and most efficient way to provide your orchids with calcium. Crush the eggshells into the smallest pieces possible, or use a mortar and pestle to grind them into a powder.

Damaged roots are a major reason for wrinkled and wilted leaves

When the roots are unable to transport nutrients and water properly, the rest of the plant suffers as well. Therefore, damaged roots are one of the possible problems why orchid leaves become wrinkled.

What causes damaged roots? When repotting an orchid, you can damage the roots. Therefore, you should be careful when removing an orchid from the jar. It is of great importance to remove all dead or rotten roots with sterilized scissors. Be careful when doing this so you don’t accidentally injure the healthy roots.

Fungal or bacterial infections can also negatively affect the roots. Infections are not too common, but if fungi or bacteria are a problem, you must treat the infection and use clean soil when repotting the orchid.

