L’knee osteoarthritisalso known as knee osteoarthritisis a degenerative condition of knee joints. This condition occurs when the cartilage covering the bony surfaces of the knee joints deteriorates over time, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced function of the joint.

The cartilage it is an elastic tissue that covers the bony surfaces of the joints, allowing for smooth, frictionless movement. As the cartilage deteriorates, the underlying bone can rub against the opposing bone in the knee joint, causing ache, inflammation e irritation.

Knee osteoarthritis is a chronic condition that develops gradually over time, often due to factors such as aging, obesity, overuse of the joint, previous injuries, birth defects, or other joint diseases. Treatment of knee osteoarthritis depends on the severity of symptoms and may include pain medication, physical therapy, stretching and strengthening exercises, injections of hyaluronic acid or steroids, or surgery.

Treatment of knee osteoarthritis depends on the severity of the symptoms and the underlying causes of the condition. The following are some possible treatment options:

Pain medications: painkillers such as the paracetamol or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help reduce pain and inflammation in the knee joints. Physiotherapy: Physical therapy can help reduce pain and improve knee function. Therapy may include muscle-strengthening exercises, stretching exercises, massage, manual therapy, and other techniques. Weight loss: if the patient is overweight, losing weight can help reduce the stress on the knee joints, improving the symptoms of osteoarthritis. Hyaluronic acid injections: Hyaluronic acid is a natural component of cartilage and can be injected into the knee joint to help lubricate the joint and reduce pain. Steroid injections: Steroid injections can be used to reduce inflammation and pain in the knee. Surgery: If the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis are severe and are interfering with the patient’s quality of life, surgery may be an option. Surgical options include cartilage repair, partial or total knee joint replacement.

It’s important to talk to your doctor to determine the best treatment option for knee osteoarthritis based on the severity of your symptoms and the underlying causes of the condition.

