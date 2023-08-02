How to Set Up a Gym Session for Quick Results: Expert Tips

With the trainer we discover how a session in the gym should be set up to quickly obtain good results for body and mind

If you have decided to go back to training in this month of August and to sign up for a gym membership, you will need an extra motivation for the initiative to be sustainable and to ensure that you have a return on investment by obtaining the desired results on the body and on the mind. To do this, you need to follow some rules. Elena Buscone, trainer, certified yoga and pilates teacher, helps us understand what they are.

Back to the gym: A well composed session — On average, we do an hour of sport which should include “5 to 10 minutes of warm-up, an essential stage to prepare the body for the routine. To warm up the heart we opt for the stationary bike, the rowing machine or the treadmill, but also running on the spot. For the joints we perform rotations of the ankle, light flexion, extensions for the knees and elbows, hula hoop movements to warm up the pelvis, rotations for the wrists, shoulders and neck, with lateral inclinations for this part as well. For the rest of the session, 30 to 45 minutes of intense effort and 10 minutes of less intense exercise.”

Vary the exercises — By dint of practicing the same exercises, the body gets used to the effort and tends not to improve. To make a session more dynamic and fun and to see results, you need to “do a multivariate session: some weight training and cardio with machines, and a small sequence of bodyweight exercises. We change the workout every three sessions. Normally in this phase we have progressed, so we can increase the intensities”.

Workout in the gym: when do the results come? — “Let’s focus on three sessions a week, alternating training day and rest day; already two weekly sessions will already allow you to feel physical and psychological benefits, with better quality of sleep, a reduction in fatigue. Depending on constancy and reactivity of the body the first results can be seen already in the first three weeks”.

How to choose the time of training in the gym — If we adapt our practice to the imperatives of daily life, certain times may be preferred. “Recommend those before meals when testosterone spikes occur; the latter improves athletic performance and increases muscle mass.” And select the music: it helps motivate during intense efforts. “According to some experts, earphones should be avoided during bodyweight exercises to stay focused on posture and control it”.

The importance of eating right — Before a training session, “we avoid a heavy meal but consume some carbohydrates, with fruit or cereal bars”. After the session, whether it takes place before lunch or dinner, make room for foods rich in proteins that will help muscle recovery, and carbohydrates “. Without forgetting, hydration is always important before, during and after training sessions.

