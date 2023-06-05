How to slow down biological aging? It’s not just genetics that counts – breaking latest news

The age of our body is often different from what we read on the identity card. Two people born in the same year can have two radically different states of health and two aging processes. And among the many factors that can affect our biological age there are cardiovascular ones. L’obesity e high levels of fat in the blood as well as the sedentary lifestyle accelerate the aging processwhile keeping these cardiometabolic risk factors under control and exercising have just the opposite effect.

Don’t smoke (or stop smoking) Physical activity makes us feel good Move 150 minutes a week Glucose and blood pressure levels Cholesterol and body mass index

Environmental factors and DNA In short, a healthy lifestyle it’s kind of like a youth elixir which, moreover, also acts at the level of our DNA, as reported by a study recently published in the journal Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine. The authors studied the biological age of approximately 2,500 individuals by analyzing the epigenetic modificationsi.e. those chemical alterations of DNA (in particular methylations) which influence the expression of genes and can in turn be influenced by environmental factors such as diet, lifestyle and stress. “Applying the age method of DNA methylation, a sort of epigenetic aging clock, developed in 2013 by biogerentologist and biostatistician Steve Horvath, the scholars evaluated on a molecular basis whether there was an accelerated age (more than five years compared to the chronological age) or a decelerated age (less than five years of the chronological age) in the cellular samples examined”, he explains Giancarlo Isaiahprofessor of internal medicine and geriatrics at the University of Turin and president of the Academy of Medicine of Turin. See also Anti Covid vaccine efficacy on cancer patients: the maxi study

95% of food must come from plants Meat – no more than twice a week Legumes cooked every day: the real elixir Up to 85 grams of fish per day Less dairy products and fatty cheeses Up to four eggs a week As a snack, a handful of nuts Cut out the (added) sugars Only foods recognizable for what they are Caffeine? Only from coffee Eat less, for fewer hours

Confirmed on a molecular basis what was already known in medicine Well, cardiometabolic factors such as obesity and dyslipidemia have been associated with aepigenetic acceleration of age as well as reduced physical activity. Furthermore, measurements of DNA methylation performed one year apart in a subset of patients showed that other factors, such as high diastolic blood pressure (the “minimum”) and high blood sugar (blood sugar), were associated with an acceleration of ageing. “That confirms, come on molecular basis a fact known in the medical literature which has long underlined how numerous acquired (epigenetic) factors, largely linked to lifestyle, can interfere with health, in particular with cardiovascular diseases, influencing the genetic predisposition of subjects and modulating their effects,” observes Isaiah. Abstaining from smoking, practicing regular physical activity, adopting a controlled diet are all strategies for achieving successful aging and a better quality of life».

Italy long-lived, but not healthy enough Weight under control and muscles