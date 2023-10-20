How to spot fake diabetes pens

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has warned against counterfeiting of the diabetes drug “Ozempic”. Counterfeit diabetes pens have appeared in various EU countries and Great Britain, the EMA announced on Wednesday in Amsterdam. The spray aids with labels in German came from wholesalers in Austria and Germany. However, the authority has so far had no evidence that counterfeit preparations were issued to patients by legal pharmacies.

The first counterfeits appeared in Germany at the beginning of October. EU authorities, the police and a federal authority in Germany are already investigating. At the center of the investigation is a pharmaceutical wholesaler in southwest Baden-Württemberg. According to an advertisement from the Freiburg regional council, 199 packages originally came from an Austrian wholesaler and were delivered to another pharmaceutical dealer in Great Britain at the beginning of September 2023.

According to the EU authority, the latest reports of counterfeiting of the product are related to an increased demand for the product. The active ingredient semaglutide in Ozempic can also be used as an anti-obesity medication. The manufacturer Novo Nordisk had also already announced that there was a significant increase in illegal online sales. In photos from the regional council, the injection button at the end of the injection aid is gray on the original and blue on the counterfeit.

In Austria, a patient had to be treated in a hospital after using a suspected counterfeit diabetes medication. The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) announced this on Thursday in Vienna. The authority emphasized that counterfeits of the drug “Ozempic”, which is also used as a weight loss agent, have not been quality tested. Due to “possible contamination and unknown ingredients, these counterfeits can also be life-threatening,” warned the BASG. No further information was provided about the patient’s condition.