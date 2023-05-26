How to start running properly

“Running and walking are the most natural forms of human movement. In this regard, we still function like Stone Age people and we are born long-distance runners,” says Ronald Ecker, co-adviser for primary care units in the Medical Association for Upper Austria, sports physician from Marchtrenk and himself a passionate runner.

Unfortunately, sedentary lifestyles and our lifestyle have changed us so much that many people have to learn to walk from scratch or first get in shape before they can walk at all.

Interval training to start with

“The decisive factor here is: start slowly, really slowly!” advises doctor Ronald Ecker. The leisurely pace has three advantages: Firstly, injuries and overexertion are prevented and the body can get used to the new strain over weeks.

Secondly, you stay motivated if the running tour doesn’t become an ordeal. And thirdly, even subjectively relaxed runs promote the development of the cardiovascular system and muscles. “For most people, it makes sense to start with interval training. It looks like this: run for a few minutes – then walk breaks. As the weeks go by, the running distances increase and the walking decreases.”

According to Ecker, the first goal could be: I want to be able to run for 30 minutes without a break. At some point you can then invest in the quality and increase the running speed. Here, too, changes in tempo – based on intervals – make sense.

“I recommend combining running training with strength training right from the start – whether in the gym or at home,” advises the sports doctor. Strength training reduces the risk of overloading, promotes running performance and good posture and also increases the basal metabolic rate.

