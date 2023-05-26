Home » How to start running properly
Health

How to start running properly

by admin
How to start running properly

“Running and walking are the most natural forms of human movement. In this regard, we still function like Stone Age people and we are born long-distance runners,” says Ronald Ecker, co-adviser for primary care units in the Medical Association for Upper Austria, sports physician from Marchtrenk and himself a passionate runner.

Unfortunately, sedentary lifestyles and our lifestyle have changed us so much that many people have to learn to walk from scratch or first get in shape before they can walk at all.

Interval training to start with

“The decisive factor here is: start slowly, really slowly!” advises doctor Ronald Ecker. The leisurely pace has three advantages: Firstly, injuries and overexertion are prevented and the body can get used to the new strain over weeks.

Secondly, you stay motivated if the running tour doesn’t become an ordeal. And thirdly, even subjectively relaxed runs promote the development of the cardiovascular system and muscles. “For most people, it makes sense to start with interval training. It looks like this: run for a few minutes – then walk breaks. As the weeks go by, the running distances increase and the walking decreases.”

According to Ecker, the first goal could be: I want to be able to run for 30 minutes without a break. At some point you can then invest in the quality and increase the running speed. Here, too, changes in tempo – based on intervals – make sense.

“I recommend combining running training with strength training right from the start – whether in the gym or at home,” advises the sports doctor. Strength training reduces the risk of overloading, promotes running performance and good posture and also increases the basal metabolic rate.

See also  Marcello Gemmato, a pharmacist undersecretary for Health - Politics

Photo gallery: Ten good reasons to go running

Ten good reasons to go running

(Photo: (Volker Weihbold)) Bild 1/11

view gallery

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Relief therapy for newborns only in 5 centres,...

Butcher fights against the zeitgeist and the bad...

4 foods to include in your diet to...

symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and links with Covid 19

Digital special edition #cholesteroldialog – medicine and health,...

Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the official formations – Fantacalcio ®

OK-Health and Wellness June 2023

Agenas bowls Umberto I, San Giovanni and San...

Council of Experts hands over report to Minister...

how to deal with it and cure it....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy