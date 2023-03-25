To stay fit and live longer and healthier there is a precise recipe to follow: we explain what it is and how to put it into practice

The secret to stay fit and healthy and thus ensuring a long (and healthy) life is to start as soon as possible a play sports, eat well and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

This because beauty and health are closely linked and to stay beautiful (inside and out) for as long as possible, we need to go beyond the surface and cultivate (and train) other forms of beauty from within.

That’s why the recipe of‘elixir of life (and beauty) is composed of cbear (or walking), yoga and meditation.

The first ones to make sure as well as firm buttocks and toned limbs (which don’t hurt anyway) quite a lot healthy heartthe second for one straighter posture and less muscle tension, the third for greater psycho-physical wellbeing e superior mental abilities (and among other things, relaxing the face also relaxes expression lines).

Here’s how and why to combine them.

How to stay fit and live longer with running, yoga and meditation

Run or walk to tone up and load up on endorphins

For some people running and walking are forms of “meditation in motion”.

It is certain that, even if you did it without particular pleasure, running trains the body and strengthens the mindespecially if you set goals and run to achieve them.

When is it best to run?

The beauty of running is that you can run anywhere and anytime of the day.

Just lace up your shoes and go. Running in the morning on an empty stomach and without ingesting sugar has a fat burning effect.

Plus, getting active before the start of the day helps give her the right sprint.

Running on your lunch breakstretches the body, clarifies ideas and allows you to take advantage of the benefit effect-endorphins to face the afternoon.

Who runs in the eveningon the other hand, knows it well: running helps to empty – or reset – the head from the thoughts of the day.

And the walk?

Walking is not just the mild alternative of running – by walking we mean a brisk walk, to be done for at least half an hour in a row and with suitable shoes for the feet.

Indeed, several studies have shown that walking has positive effects on physical fitness, blood pressure control, cardiovascular disease risk prevention and also depression.

Yoga to (re)find balance

Yoga restores suppleness and flexibility to the body and releases muscular and postural tensions.

Physical blocks often correspond to rigidity of mindthen working out, on the body with the asanas and breath, yoga also affects the mind which, thanks to constant practice, changes and evolves.

Thanks to controlled breath management people who practice yoga experience higher states of peace and calm.

And they learn (or come back) to live in the present of here and now.

When to practice yoga

Se running, walking and meditation can be done at any time of the day, we recommend practice yoga after running and before meditation.

Whichever yoga practice you choose – tra le tante c’è l’Anusara yoga, Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga, Bikram yoga, Hatha Yoga, etc – the more constant it will be, the better the benefits will be on body and mind.

The only initial limitation to practice may be the need to having to enroll in a school and be bound to schedules.

Alternatively, there are apps and video tutorials online for beginners.

Even yoga, however, once internalizedsuch as running and meditation you can practice alone, anytime and anywhere: just unroll the mat and… Namaste.

Why and when to meditate

The masters hand down that’s enough meditate at least ten minutes every day to benefit from this millenary practice. We repeat: only ten minutes! In the morning, in the evening or whenever possible.

There is no rule: meditate on early morningin the energy-charged silence of your own home and after a night’s rest, makes it easier to find your center e positively affects the day.

Meditating in the evening, reconciles good rest.

Many people meditate both early in the morning and in the evening before going to bed. What matters is take a moment for yourselfstop the thought and breathe canceling any judgment on oneself.