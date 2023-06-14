how to stay fit in summer

The menopause diet it was designed with the aim of stimulating the correct function of the body’s metabolic processes to allow all women who are going through this delicate phase of life to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

Let’s see the details together.

menopause diet

Twelve months have passed since the last menstrual period, we can officially speak of menopause, a phase of new life, which puts a strain on the psychophysical well-being of one’s body. The sudden drop in estrogen and progesterone levels, in the period preceding menopause and during actual menopause, in fact, is responsible for numerous changes which, precisely through a healthy and correct diet, can be kept at bay.

Starting from the following paragraphs, our attention will focus, above all, on weight gain, which is typical in a woman who is experiencing the perimenopause phase and the actual menopause. This condition is the consequence of a metabolism which, due to the strong hormonal imbalance that occurs, slows down and makes it difficult to lose weight and, in any case, maintain a healthy weight. Let’s see how the menopause dietin this phase, can help to change one’s condition.

Menopausal diet: advice

The menopause diet respects the same principles of the Mediterranean diet because it is rich in whole grains, fruit and vegetables, legumes, dried fruit, fermented dairy products and unsaturated fats, but is low in processed foods. A diet that, after all, could be followed throughout life, regardless of the phase you are going through, thanks to which you can stay healthy and fit. If the Mediterranean diet is always beneficial, it will be even more so when there is a problem.

The interesting aspect of the menopause diet, which will surely meet with positive feedback from all women, is that it does not pay attention to the quantity, but to the quality of the foods. Certainly, our advice is always to be moderate in food consumption, however, if nothing else, you can be very flexible.

Menopause Diet: Best Supplement

Proper nutrition and movement stimulate the metabolism and losing weight becomes much easier.

In some cases, however, it is necessary to provide your body with an additional stimulus so that the results are faster and more effective. The regular intake of a dietary supplementAt this point, it can really help a lot, but it is essential not to choose the reference supplement randomly.

Spirulina Ultra is the most suitable food supplement to take during the menopause diet because the synergistic action of the active ingredients that make it up not only stimulates the metabolism, but also inhibits the sense of hunger, that compulsive desire that drives a person to eat between meals in order to compensate for the emotional void that, for various reasons, he may feel.

The following are the ingredients of Spirulina Ultra:

The Spirulina primary source of protein, essential for accelerating the metabolism, quenching nervous hunger and rebuilding the body;

primary source of protein, essential for accelerating the metabolism, quenching nervous hunger and rebuilding the body; The Gymnemawhich enhances the benefits that spirulina promotes, for better psychophysical well-being.

For those wishing to purchase or for more information, click here or on the following picture

Spirulina Ultra is free from contraindications and side effects.

Its regular intake favors:

The found psycho-physical wellbeing

A better carbohydrate metabolism in order to reduce the daily caloric intake

in order to reduce the daily caloric intake A better lipid metabolism in order to facilitate their disposal

in order to facilitate their disposal Greater control of fame

Beware of imitations and non-original products. Spirulina Ultra is an exclusive product, which can only be purchased online, from official site of the production house of the product, reachable from the link that we indicate.

To book Spirulina Ultra, simply fill in the purchase form correctly and wait for a phone call from an operator, who will process the order, which will arrive directly at your home, with express delivery. Currently, Spirulina Ultra is in promotion at €49.99 instead of €200 for four packs. Finally, regarding the payment, you can opt for the mark and pay directly in cash to the courier upon delivery.

Disclaimer: on some of the sites linked in the articles in the Offers & Advice section, Notizie.it has an affiliation and obtains a small percentage of the revenues, without price changes.