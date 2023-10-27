How to Stop Emotional Hunger and Improve Your Relationship with Food

Having an emotional relationship with food can lead to weight gain and negative effects on our physical and mental health. Seekingsatisfaction and consolation in food may seem like a solution to disappointments in love, worries at work, or dissatisfaction in life. However, turning to junk food as a way to cope with emotional hunger can be detrimental to our ideal weight in the long run.

Fortunately, there are tricks to stop this emotional relationship with food and improve our overall relationship with it without having to resort to strict diets. Dr. Aria Campbell-Danesh, a behavioral psychologist specializing in weight management, explains that many of us eat to change how we feel. We often turn to food as a source of comfort, reward, or distraction from negative emotions. This emotional dependence on food can be harmful to both our mind and body.

The human appetite is naturally designed to regulate the amount of food our body needs. However, constant exposure to advertisements for junk food and sugar-rich snacks can throw our appetite out of balance, making it difficult to make informed choices. In addition, our busy lifestyles contribute to mindless eating, such as skipping meals, eating on the go, or multitasking while having a meal. These habits often lead to overeating and weight gain.

Dr. Campbell-Danesh emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with our body’s natural appetite system. This means being able to eat when we are hungry and stop when we are full. To achieve this, he suggests several strategies:

1. Start by eating three balanced meals and one or two healthy snacks per day. This helps regulate hunger and prevents excessive eating.

2. Increase the consumption of fiber-rich foods. Fiber helps eliminate toxins from the body and promotes feelings of satiety. Wholemeal pasta, whole grains, dark leafy vegetables, brown rice, and tomatoes are all good sources of fiber.

3. Make peace with healthy fats, specifically Omega-3 fatty acids found in foods like salmon, walnuts, avocado, coconut, and olives. These fats are essential for brain health and can help regulate cravings.

4. When you have a craving for something sweet and unhealthy, opt for healthier alternatives. These alternatives provide a slow release of energy and prevent blood sugar spikes. Some examples include mashed avocado on whole grain bread, a poached egg with smoked salmon, sliced apple with a spoonful of nut butter, or Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit.

By implementing these strategies, we can avoid the emotional relationship with food and regain control over our eating habits. The goal is to eat only when hungry and choose healthy, balanced meals and snacks that nourish our bodies. This approach allows us to maintain a healthy weight without resorting to restrictive diets.

Share this: Facebook

X

