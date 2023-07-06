How to strengthen broken teeth: which supplements to use

Teeth that break can be symptomatic of a lack of vitamins and mineral salts, so it’s better to reinforce them specifically.

Some substances can be useful to the oral microbiota and above all allow you to have healthy and strong teeth. Sometimes daily care with a toothbrush and mouthwash is not enough to keep your teeth white, but above all healthy. Here, then, that we need to help them with some supplements specific, not just those for common use. These serve both the teeth and the gums and all the structures present in the mouth.

What are, however, those fundamental supplements to be taken to guarantee strength and well-being for one’s teeth? Here they are all: some are truly unthinkable!

How to strengthen your teeth: the best supplements

Among the benefits of supplements is a process of osseointegration, which allows the bones to be stronger even in old age or when undergoing operations. In particular, vitamins A, C and D have excellent abilities to improve the health of the teeth and prevent the appearance of other problems.



Health and bones are related to immunitary defense. To increase them, you need vitamin B, magnesium, vitamin C, calcium and zinc. When some of these deficiencies occur, it also leads to greater dental fragility because not only does oxidative stress increase but you can have inflammations continuous, mineralization and collagen problems. Taking supplements means fixing the situation and going to rebalance everything.

If at the basis of these problems there is really lack of vitamins and mineral salts but also a dysfunction of the immune system, it is clear that the classic supplements are not enough but it is also essential to keep a certain control with probiotics and lactic ferments to improve the system in general. And, thus, fight off the bad bacteria.

If you suffer from constant infections, it is useful to evaluate the use of specific mouthwashes even in the long term. Fluoride toothpastes are mainly used for dental enamel and to remineralize the teeth. Furthermore, these have antibacterial properties that kill germs and therefore make the entire oral cavity healthy.

Dental health also passes from the power supply. AND, therefore, it is important to take the right doses of calcium, magnesium, collagen to support the structure, bones and also promote the prevention of cavities. In this specific case vitamin D3 and K2 are essential. THE probiotics they are to be added to the diet, even if they are underestimated because they are a little secret for the teeth. In particular, Lactobacillus Reuteri Prodentis is an optimal strain for the teeth, as the name suggests.

