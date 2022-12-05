There are two juices particularly rich in vitamin C to strengthen the immune system. We will find out what they are, how to take vitamin C and what it does for the well-being of our body. Here are all the details.

What is the immune system? We always talk about it, especially in the cold season, but not everyone has all the information they need. The immune system is the set of organs and cells that are responsible for stick up for the organism by external agents.

When the body is attacked by viruses or bacteria can develop infections with the appearance of numerous symptoms. Let’s think of sore throats, colds, flu, even if without fever, stomach ache or cough.

To help and make it work well, here’s how strengthen the immune system with some clues about what to eat and what to take. There are two beverages in particular that have turned out to be real health savers.

The main substance that the immune system needs to defend itself at its best is the vitamin C. Here, then, are some insights on how to take the vitamin and what it does for our body.

How to strengthen our immune system in the right way

Autumn and winter bring with them sudden changes in temperature, cold air and lots of humidity. All these elements have a negative effect on our body and we often get sick. The expertsto prevent conditions such as coughs, colds and sore throats, they give precise advice.

Understanding if the immune system is working well is simple because if something is wrong the body immediately sends signals. Beyond seasonal ailmentsstress, tiredness, weakness, intestinal disorders and difficulty in concentration may also occur.

I advice some experts to strengthen it and to help it in the correct way are these:

reduce stress as much as possible: this acts negatively on white blood cells;

sleep the necessary hours and well: the quality of night rest puts organs and cells in a position to defend themselves much better;

beware of smoking and alcohol: they are sworn enemies of the whole organism;

eat well with a varied and balanced diet : it is necessary to take all the nutrients, all the vitamins and mineral salts;

: it is necessary to take all the nutrients, all the vitamins and mineral salts; do some physical activity: useful for releasing endorphins, activating the metabolism and staying in shape.

Two panacea drinks rich in vitamin C

What is vitamin C used for? This substance is essential for the antioxidants which fight free radicals and are able to prevent many diseases and pathologies. It can be found in various foods, such as citrus fruits, but there are also supplements on the market.

After consulting your own medico, you could include some natural juice in your diet to fill it up. Here are two good and healthy ideas:

a glass of orange juice, one guava, the juice of one lemon and a teaspoon of honey;

add a little ginger and two slices of pineapple to the previous juice.

The vitaminsmineral salts and substances present in these products of nature can lend a hand to prevent seasonal ailments in order to be able to face the cold months better.