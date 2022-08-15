A strong immune system is a symbol of good health, so here’s how to strengthen the body by drinking a magical drink.

Il immune system has been the center of attention of many over the past two years. Some diseases can change your life forever. Whether it’s exercising more, eating healthier, or reducing stress, many people do everything they can to strengthen their immune defenses. Fortunately, there is an easy way to give your body an extra boost, and it can be found at the grocery store.

Instead of waiting for the disease to strike, you can take control of your health reducing the risk of disease chronic. This can be done by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, getting enough sleep, eating a predominantly plant-based diet, exercising regularly, limiting added sugars, and consuming fermented foods that contain probiotics. Recent research results show that even a popular probiotic-rich drink can be particularly beneficial for the immune system.

Kombucha: the magical drink that strengthens the immune system

The drink in question is the kombucha. It is a fermented drink made from tea, sugar, probiotics and yeast and its notoriety is growing more and more thanks to the myriad of health benefits. Studies show that kombucha:

possesses antibacterial, antioxidant and antidiabetic properties

improves digestion

eliminates toxins

increases energy

promotes weight loss

lowers blood pressure

reduces the risk of heart disease

prevents some types of cancer

strengthens the immune system.

In addition, especially if obtained from green tea, it contains a high concentration of polyphenolswhich stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, reducing inflammation and offering protection against various cancers, including those of the gastrointestinal tract.

Gut health impacts the health of the entire immune system. The most appreciated benefit of kombucha is its ability to improve gut health. This is because, thanks to its antioxidants and probiotics, it improves the health of intestinal cells, strengthens immune function and improves digestion. By promoting gut health, kombucha strengthens the immune system. However, like all things, excessive abuse of this drink could lead to side effects such as excessive calorie and sugar intake.